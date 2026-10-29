Before founding Studio Daimon as an indie developer, Alfred Kamon started as a Fire Emblem modder in 2012, releasing a ROM hack called FE: Midnight Sun based on the series' GBA pixel-art iterations. Although this later became the basis for his studio's commercial debut, budget and resource limitations meant Path of the Midnight Sun became a visual novel with turn-based battles in the first-person viewpoint of retro RPGs like Dragon Quest.

But the Italian studio's crowdfunded Food Devils, due for release on 3 November on PC via Steam, is the Fire Emblem-style tactics RPG he's always wanted to make.

Beyond the grid-based battles, it's a different take on the genre, not just because it's also a roguelite. You play as the last chef in a post-apocalyptic world, hunting monsters and turning them into tasty dishes for your restaurant. You won't be alone, though, because you can also sign contracts with the Food Devils, each representing a different aspect of food throughout humanity's history.

"When approaching such a vast theme, we wanted a mix of concepts commonly associated with food, without being too cliché," Kamon tells me. These include the Hunter Devil inspired by prehistoric cavemen and dinosaur themes, the Fisher Devil that takes the form of a refined Japanese-style swordsman (with the irony that all fish have disappeared in this world), and even a Vegan Devil, which is a twist on the typical nature theme, since it wouldn't be vegan to eat a vegetable monster.

"For each character, we went through various design phases, from initial brainstorming to a pool of three possible designs," Kamon explains. "We then put those three designs up for a vote among our VIP Kickstarter backers and collected a lot of useful feedback, which we used to create the final designs."

Given the Fire Emblem inspirations, the character design is notably influenced by anime, including the suggestive fanservice the aesthetic is also associated with. It's fair to say that a factor in the popularity of many modern JRPGs includes how visually appealing the characters are, and whether you can romance them, something Food Devils consciously leans into.

"We adore making anime games, but we also wanted the appeal of the art style to be immediately recognisable on social media, so we followed the 'meta' of the anime games community and made very appealing characters and scenes. I must say, it worked," Kamon laughs, just as aware it's not going to convert anyone who already assumes anime is for perverts. "We can’t make a game that literally everyone will love, and we want to focus on our target instead."

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There's nonetheless a lot of substance to the game's loop itself, which you can also check out for yourself in a pretty meaty prologue demo that contains around 3-4 hours' worth of content, which should put to bed assumptions that it's just 'thirst trap' or 'waifu bait'. "Unfortunately, there's a tendency nowadays to associate suggestive content with low-effort bait, due to the huge number of AI-generated hentai games or the increasingly revealing characters in gacha games," Kamon admits. But even as a small remote studio that relies on outsourcing, including 2D animation and localisation, the team has kept core aspects in-house, including concept art, while layered art is prepared before being sent to freelance animators.

While the Food Devils are the obvious highlights, you can also recruit countless procedurally generated human adventurers. Creating all the possible variations arguably required far more effort and assets, even though they were intentionally designed to be less memorable.

"In a roguelike, you often lose units, and that's part of the stakes of the game (and part of the fun)," Kamon explains. "So we designed the Devils to be the main story characters, while the adventurers serve as the units that accompany you on your adventure. They're more akin to the custom heroes in Etrian Odyssey or Darkest Dungeon."

While he admits it would have been easier to generate these units as 3D characters, the 2D character presentation, whether on the grid or side-by-side in battle, was intentionally meant to evoke the 2D Fire Emblem games. "We opted for a 'seinen' art style with thick, black lines and darker tones in character portraits, especially for the Devils," Kamon adds. "One of our main inspirations was Berserk. There's a stark contrast between how Guts and the demons are drawn and how the 'kinder' characters are. So we wanted to replicate that contrast in our aesthetic too, with the Devils and monsters versus the human adventurers and colourful food."

When it comes to designing the food, Kamon actually drew on his own experience as a home cook. "To me, food is what connects people," he concludes. "It's also one of the main reasons why I made a game about food: everyone has to eat, no matter their background. When designing the recipes, I keep this concept in mind and try to make something that I could imagine a lot of people enjoying in real life too, then swap the ingredients for monstrous ones!"

Food Devils launches on 3 November for PC, and you can download the free prologue demo on Steam.