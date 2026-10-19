The iPhone Duo is Apple's most expensive phone yet, and also it's quickest selling. Preorders for Apple's first foldable opened on Friday 16 October ahead of a 23 October release date, and initial stock flew, with availability getting pushed back to January 2027 on Apple's own site.

Some carriers are claiming earlier arrivals Verizon was stating a 5 November delivery at the time of writing, but its website seems to be struggling. Xfinity states 13 November and AT&T early December . Those aren't guarantees, but they could be the best chance right now of getting a Duo before the end of the year.

Was the iPhone Duo sellout a 'mistake'?

Introducing the new iPhone Duo - YouTube Watch On

The Apple website continues to state a 25 January delivery expectation for the iPhone Duo at the time of writing. That compares to a three to four-week wait for the iPhone X in 2017.

Three months is a long time for a phone. Part of the hype around the annual product cycles is the newness of each release. According to Apple's estimate, customers who order now will be getting their devices just eight months before we might see the iPhone Duo 2 announced if the company sticks to the same schedule. Gougers are already taking advantage, with iPhone Duos appearing on Ebay over $4,000.

There's been a lot of debate about whether the quick depletion of availability is a sign of massive success or poor preparation. Apple blames "extraordinary" demand, promoting the idea that initial stock flew much more quickly than it had anticipated.

But the company's not disclosed production numbers or allocation figures, so it's hard to say whether there was genuinely unprecedented demand or merely scarcity, planned or otherwise.

Bloomberg's Apple expert Mark Gurman said it was a "major mistake" for the company to launch the $1,999 foldable when it did. In his Power On newsletter, yesterday, he suggests the launch was rushed so sales would be included in first quarter financial results despite the manufacturing pipeline not being able to produce enough handsets to meet demand. Apple also pressed ahead with a global launch across more than 70 countries after previously considering restricting initial sales to the United States and China.

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But the decision might not be such a big mistake. It's true that there are some angry complaints on social media from people disappointed at having to wait, but Apple's also benefiting from the massive hype that the scarcity creates, generating more headlines about the Duo and potentially encouraging more people to place orders before the delivery date gets pushed back even further.

A staggered roll out also makes a lot of sense for a product for which it was hard to estimate demand in the first place. Apple is relatively late to a foldable phone space where Samsung and Google have an established presence, and the Duo comes at a time when the global chip shortage has pushed costs upwards. Apple also released the iPhone 18 Pro just a month ago, another expensive phone that. While not revolutionary in its form factor, it has a much better camera than the Duo.

The wait may not be as long what Apple is currently citing. It says it's working to fulfill orders as quickly as possible, and, it has sometimes moved orders forward in the past when production improves or other customers cancel purchases. With the iPhone X, cited waiting times of five to six weeks were generally reduced to fewer than three.

As noted above, carriers and authorised retailers may get the device sooner too, with some citing delivery dates in November and December.