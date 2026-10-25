Uh oh, the iPhone Duo complaints have begun

There was a lot of pressure on Apple to get things right with the iPhone Duo. It's been seven years since the first Samsung Galaxy Fold came out in 2019, and three years since Google released the first Pixel Fold. The refrain is that Apple does things late, but it does them better, learning from rivals' mistakes to put out something that feels more functional, more premium and 'just works'.

The iPhone Duo selling out until January suggested that people were buying into that idea with Apple's first foldable. Now the early reviews and feedback are starting to raise questions.

Dang these iPhone Duo screens can't be fixed til January! 😂💀💀💀 https://t.co/ZsZX5l42mpOctober 24, 2026

One of the most concerning issues coming from real-world feedback involves breaks concentrated around the hinge of the phone, including vertical cracks down the centre, dead pixels or lines across one side of the screen. And because of the scarcity of stock, some people have been told they'll have to wait until January for a replacement.

iPhone Duo Review: 10,000 Folds Later... - YouTube Watch On

While clearly not ideal, the extent of the issue is unclear. There's no evidence yet of a widespread manufacturing or design defect.

A lot of iPhone Duo testing posted on social media has focused precisely on the hinge and crease given that it's a potential source of weakness (and that the invisibility of the crease has been touted as one of the features making the Duo superior to other foldables.

In the video by Tim Pan above, the crease does become visibly deeper after 500 manual folds and palpably deeper after 10,000, easily within the range of a few months of real use, but Tim generally finds the hinge to hold up well.

But another test, by HTX Studio (below), finds that the crease became deeper than that of two other foldables after just 3,000 folds and also notes that the screen around the crease is softer.

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iPhone Duo Review: After 3,000 Folds, Here’s What We Found - YouTube Watch On

Was on the fence with iPhone Duo. But will definitely pass on the $2,000 phone after it failed: ▫️dirt test (gets stuck in hinge and magnetic closing doesn’t work) ▫️lighter test (inner screen can’t handle 10 seconds of direct flame) ▫️bend test (OLED screen gets line defect) https://t.co/zOKK6pztL8October 24, 2026

Some have been subjecting to the poor Duo to harsher treatment. Trung Peng decides to pass on the device after finding the crease to be a magnet for dust and dirty. He also finds that the screen gets marked if you hold a naked flame to it. So, yeah, maybe don't do that.

I had two complaints about the iPhone Duo’s design that Apple responded to directly. Both are in my newsletter: 1) It gets warm. During FaceTime calls, while using the camera and sometimes just using other apps, the Duo can get quite warm. Apple says that’s the new thermal design working as intended, moving heat away from the chip. Glad the chip is cool. My hand isn’t. 2) Touch ID pushes my buttons. Instead of just using Face ID on the phone screen, Apple told me it wanted to keep unlocking consistent whether the phone is open or closed. But I’m mostly unlocking it in phone mode. Why not give me Face ID on the outside and Touch ID on the inside? I’d take convenience over consistency. Read the full review here—gift link: https://t.co/03Z58J2GxtOctober 21, 2026

Speaking of heat, other early tests have raised concerns about the phone running warm without being intentionally singed. Joanna Stern was concerned enough to end a FaceTime call during her testing because it felt too hot.

Apple responded that this points to the cooling system working correctly. The Duo's vapor chamber is slimmer than the one in the iPhone 18 Pro, and there's a flexible graphite heat pipe around the hinge to compensate. This helps transfer heat between the two halves of the device, increasing the surface area to dissipate heat but potentially making the whole device warmer to the touch.

iPhone Duo Review: First Generation Fun! - YouTube Watch On

Another common gripe with the Duo involves the optimisation of some apps (or lack of). Some apps designed for iOS 26 or 27 present a smaller layout surrounded by black bars. Some behave the same as iPhone-only apps on an iPad: presenting a tiny version of the app in the middle of the display, which is blurry when resized.

But apps that have already been redesigned for the iPhone Duo appear to work very well. It's not ideal for the Duo to launch before a lot of apps are ready for it, but developers will catch up.

Others have cited buggy transition animations and apps that get the camera orientation wrong. Sometimes Apple's own software seems to get confused show the wrong orientation. Again, this is something that can probably be fixed.

For Stefan Van Der Merwe, the lack of Face ID is a deal breaker. I don't think this will be such a decisive factor for everyone, but I can see how it can be disappointing for a phone designed with multitasking in mind. That said, as a foldable, the Duo really needs two hands.

We haven't completed our own review of the Duo yet, and I've not yet seen anything that should massively change people's decision on whether to buy the Duo or not. It was already clear that it's not one of the best camera phones, and it's not presented as such.

You might want to wait a few months for some of the software problems to be ironed out for a smoother initial experience of the Duo – but then you might have no choice with preorders backed up until the end the year. And by that point, you might feel you have enough patience to wait another nine months for the Duo 2.