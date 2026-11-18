I remember my first Apple product. It was the fourth generation iPod – the last model to feature a monochrome screen. For a few years I'd backed the wrong horse, thinking Sony's minidisk players were the future of portable music. But as soon as I held the iPod, I was smitten. It felt like it had fallen out of the future, and like it was designed just as much to be looked at as it was to be used. And for the first time in decades, I'm feeling the same way about a new Apple product.

After a week with the iPhone Duo, I'm, well, smitten again. After years (and years) of incremental upgrades, we finally have something that feels genuinely new and exciting. And if you can swallow the huge asking price, I think this might be the ultimate smartphone for creatives.

(Image credit: Future)

I'll be exploring how the iPhone Duo fares for specific creative tasks over the coming weeks, but today I want to talk specifically about the design. This thing feels truly luxurious. With its gleaming metallic finish and satisfyingly compact proportions when closed, it reminds me somewhat of a vintage cigarette holder. There's something almost Art Deco about it. Foldables have always felt awkward, but Apple has somehow made it elegant.

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(Image credit: Future)

Speaking of size, I've seen plenty of online commentators complain that the Duo is too small (Apple is even rumoured to be working on a larger version). But for me, it's perfect. As someone who prefers phones that don't require three hands to hold, I've always been one of the few defenders of the iPhone mini. For me, its diminutive dimensions are precisely the point. After years of phones getting progressively more enormous, there's something wonderfully refreshing about a device that actually wants to fit in your pocket.

(Image credit: Future)

But of course, the real headline here is the larger internal display. This has been the subject of debate too, thanks to the matte nano-texture layer. This does take some getting used to (and in my experience, seems a little harder to clean), but there are massive benefits too – namely, vastly reduced glare. And perhaps even more importantly, it makes the dreaded 'crease' less visible.

(Image credit: Future)

There are some delightful software touches that make the Duo a joy to use. The open/close animation, which blurs content as the screen is folded or unfolded, is subtle way of explaining that content is moving from one screen to another. And my personal favourite touch is the new StandBy mode, which works when the phone is propped in 'tent' mode, turning it into a desk calendar and clock.

I love it almost as much as my iPod (Image credit: Future)

As a creative, the possibilities of the Duo are immediately appealing. Having more room to view images, browse design inspiration or work with visual content without reaching for a separate tablet feels like a meaningful improvement, rather than another feature invented to fill a keynote. I'll be exploring the creative potential in more detail soon. But for now, after just a few days with the device, it's clear that Apple's sense of fun is well and truly back. This is a bold yet playful product design that feels, for the first time in forever, like it has fallen out of the future.