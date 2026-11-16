Motion North 2027 reveals speakers for two days of talks, workshops and more

Manchester-based design and creative festival Motion North has announced the line up for Motion North 2027, which is to be held on 10th and 11th March at Freight Island, Manchester.

The two day festival is known as the industry event for international big name speakers, but with an intimate feel. Packed with over 20 speakers across three stages, and creative workshops to get stuck into, the festival hosts a schedule of content that promises diversity of thought and creative excellence. The aim of the talks are to inspire and challenge the next generation of creatives, and offer fresh insight for those working in the creative industries.

Highlights of the speaker line up from the world of motion design, animation, branding and design includes industry leaders in high end 3D product and brand films, Found, multi award winning artist Lucas Zanotto who blends his product design roots with playful artistry; infamous illustration and animation maestros, Nice Shit,; Emmy award winning animation director, Margherita Premuroso and Oscar winning VFX studio DNEG.

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(Image credit: Motion North)

The current line up is here, with more speakers to be announced in the run up to the festival.

Excitingly, in addition to the talks, is a new place to hang out – The Marketplace: a curated showcase where independent artists have been invited to present and sell their unique crafts, graphic prints and books. In addition to this, there will also be a programme of social mixers, including an event hosted by Creative Brunch, with more announcements to come.

(Image credit: Motion North)

Established in Manchester in 2010 as a space for the creative community to meet and share ideas and experiences, Motion North is brought to the creative community by MightyGiant studio, which aims to champion the industry and bring a leading professional event to the city of Manchester.