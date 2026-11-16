This artist is building a world inspired by swashbuckling novels and his own city, Montpellier
Discover the work of French concept artist Léo Gouvert.
Léo Gouvert is a concept artist based in France who specialises in environments. His interest in drawing began back in the playground, copying Pokemon artwork when he was six years old. After other kids admired his work, he never stopped
Below, he tells us about four examples of personal work made using Photoshop and Blender. See our guides to the best drawing tablets and the best laptops for 3D modelling if you need new hardware for your own projects.
Courtyard
“Concept art for a personal worldbuilding project, inspired by swashbuckling novels and my city, Montpellier. I would really love to turn this universe into a video game one day.”
Memento Mori Concept Art
“The goal with this was to capture an atmosphere that evokes the disappearance of a great civilisation, somewhere between melancholy and magic.”
Serre Beaujardin
“An architectural project with Victorian and Art Nouveau influences. I tend to enjoy creating places where I would genuinely love to be; places where I would feel good.”
City of Montbrilliant
“An architectural concept taking place in the same universe. I like making the buildings undulate to add that little unserious, fantastical touch.
You can see more of Léo's work on his ArtStation profile.
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