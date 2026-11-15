This artist specialises in emotion-filled ethereal visuals

Carolina Soares is a freelance illustrator based in Portugal. She spends her days building magical stories. “I have a special love for emotion-filled characters and themes, and I bring them to life by using bright colours and ethereal visuals!” she says.

Carolina uses Procreate for her work (see our guides to the best digital art software and Black Friday iPad deals). Below, she tells us about four examples of her ethereal art style.

Swans

(Image credit: Carolina Soares)

“With this piece, I had fun while creating a tranquil look into some unlikely friends crossing the stream. My favourite part was to portray a feeling that filled my heart with joy!”

Sun Threads

(Image credit: Carolina Soares)

“What if someone could turn sun beams into warm and golden threads? The result uses a sea of hues to create this cozy and inviting piece glowing from within.”

Forgotten

(Image credit: Carolina Soares)

“An exploration of the feeling of being left behind, contrasted against dreamy and unnervingly moody colours and delicate elements and shapes.”

Stealing the Moon

(Image credit: Carolina Soares)

“I imagined a character sneakily taking away the moon. Watching her through these bright and ornate window frames gave her a magical and ethereal feel.”

You can see more of Carolina's work on her website.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gear up

See below for today's best deals on drawing tablets. We also have a guide to choosing the best iPad for drawing.

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. You can order back issues.

Creative Bloq is now easier to access than ever before with our on-the-go app, which brings you all the content you know and love from our website, but in a super-streamlined design.

Download the Creative Bloq app for iOS

Download the Creative Bloq app for Android