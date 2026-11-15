This artist specialises in emotion-filled ethereal visuals
Discover the art of illustrator Carolina Soares.
Carolina Soares is a freelance illustrator based in Portugal. She spends her days building magical stories. “I have a special love for emotion-filled characters and themes, and I bring them to life by using bright colours and ethereal visuals!” she says.
Carolina uses Procreate for her work (see our guides to the best digital art software and Black Friday iPad deals). Below, she tells us about four examples of her ethereal art style.
Swans
“With this piece, I had fun while creating a tranquil look into some unlikely friends crossing the stream. My favourite part was to portray a feeling that filled my heart with joy!”
Sun Threads
“What if someone could turn sun beams into warm and golden threads? The result uses a sea of hues to create this cozy and inviting piece glowing from within.”
Forgotten
“An exploration of the feeling of being left behind, contrasted against dreamy and unnervingly moody colours and delicate elements and shapes.”
Stealing the Moon
“I imagined a character sneakily taking away the moon. Watching her through these bright and ornate window frames gave her a magical and ethereal feel.”
You can see more of Carolina's work on her website.
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This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. You can order back issues.
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