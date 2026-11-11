So, what are the best AI video generators, and how do they compare on price?

AI video generation has matured at an astonishing speed. One minute people were mocking attempts to generate footage of Will Smith eating spaghetti, the next we have tools capable of generating footage for everything from photorealistic commercials and animated explainers to social media ads and cinematic short films, all based on simple text prompts.

But choosing the best AI video generator for you isn't only a question of visual quality. The increasing number of models available have varying limitations and strengths and weaknesses in different areas. Pricing structures can also vary wildly, and subscription fees often represent only a fraction of the cost.

Many AI video generators operate on credit systems, charge extra for premium models, or limit video length and resolution in ways that can quickly inflate your spend. With that in mind, here we take a deeper dive into the five best AI video generators available today, which we've ranked according to overall value as well as their flexibility and practical usefulness for professional creatives.

Whichever model or models you choose to work with, you'll probably want one of the best laptops for video editing or the best desktop PCs for video editors.

The best AI video generators

(Image credit: Adobe)

01. Adobe Firefly Multiple models and a powerful ecosystem make this the best AI video generator overall Our expert review: Today's Best Deals Free Trial at Adobe £9.98 /mth £19.99 /mth View at Adobe Reasons to buy + Integrated with Premiere Pro and Creative Cloud + User-friendly interface + Commercially focused workflows + Strong image-to-video capabilities + Easier asset management than most competitors + Includes access to third-party models, including Google Veo, Kling and Runway. Reasons to avoid - Not always the highest visual quality available - Credit limits can be restrictive - Best value requires an existing Creative Cloud subscription

Adobe is already a powerhouse in filmmaking thanks to Premiere, which we rate as the best video editing software. As a result, Firefly more than just an AI video generator. Unlike many rivals that function as standalone tools, it integrates into Premiere and the wider Creative Cloud environment, making it significantly easier to incorporate AI-generated footage into existing professional workflows.

The most recent video-generation capabilities are particularly impressive. Prompt adherence is strong, footage tends to look polished and cinematic, and Adobe has invested heavily in making outputs commercially viable for professional users.

As announced at Adobe Max 2026, the native Firefly Video editor has been expanded to make it easier to combine clips with other elements such as images and sound effects, and projects created in Firefly Boards, Adobe's collaborative brainstorming space, can be carried straight into the video editor. There's also Adobe's AI agent, which makes using its software more intuitive and conversational.

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The Adobe name also offers reassurance in terms of safety and reliability. The platform's unlikely to disappear or radically change from one day to the next, and output from the native Firefly Video Models is intended to be safer for commercial use since they were trained on licensed material rather than scaped copyrighted video.

On the other hand, if you do want to use other models, they're here in Firefly itself. Google Veo, Kling, Runway and Luma AI's Ray are all integrated and ready to use in Adobe's platform, so you get not only the top AI video generator on our list but access to the second, third and fourth too!

Pricing: Adobe's Firefly Standard plan costs $9.99 per month and includes 2,000 generative credits, enough for around twenty 5-second AI video clips at 1080p quality. Higher-tier plans increase those allowances. Adobe currently prices 1080p video generation at roughly 100 credits per second, meaning a single 5-second clip consumes around 500 credits.

You can also access Firefly video generation through a Creative Cloud Pro plan, which gives you access to Adobe's suite of apps, including Premiere and Photoshop. Just note that you may need to pay for additional generative credits depending on how much footage you're generating, and partner models have different credit costs.

(Image credit: Google)

02. Google Veo 3 The best for cinematic realism Our expert review: Reasons to buy + Outstanding realism + Excellent prompt interpretation + Native audio generation capabilities + Strong cinematic quality Reasons to avoid - Short clip lengths - Limited creative control compared to professional editing tools - Availability varies depending on subscription tier - Access typically comes through Google's AI subscription plans, with higher-end features reserved for more expensive tiers.

If pure visual quality is your priority, Google Veo has a strong claim to being the most impressive video model currently available. The platform is particularly good at realistic movement, lighting, camera behaviour and environmental detail.

Veo's ability to generate convincing cinematic scenes has made it popular among advertisers, content creators and filmmakers seeking premium-looking footage without a full production budget.

Pricing: Google offers Veo through consumer subscriptions and API access. For developers, Veo 3.1 costs roughly $0.40 per generated second, putting a typical 5-second clip at around $2.00 before retakes. That's easily the most expensive platform in this comparison, but it also delivers some of the highest-quality output available.

You can also access Veo through Google Gemini, Google AI Studio and through Adobe Firefly (see above). Through Gemini, there is a free tier offering just 3 video generations a day, at the time of writing, Google AI Pro costs $19.99 a month for 1,000 Flow credits, which translates to around 100 Lite videos or 10 high-quality Standard videos at 720p with a watermark. Google Ultra AI takes at $99.99 a month and upwards gives you 25,000 credits a month, enough to generate thousands of draft clips at 1080p.

(Image credit: Runway)

03. Runway Best for advanced controls Our expert review: Today's Best Deals View at runwayml.com Reasons to buy + Sophisticated creative controls + Excellent editing toolkit + Strong professional reputation + Frequent model updates Reasons to avoid - Steeper learning curve - Credit consumption can feel opaque - Premium plans become expensive quickly

Runway remains one of the most mature AI video platforms on the market. While some competitors may occasionally produce more realistic footage, Runway excels at putting creators in control. The platform includes advanced camera controls, editing features and creative tools that make it particularly appealing to professionals who want more than simple text-to-video generation.

The video editing features enable you to do things such as isolate a subject and remove the background, colour grading, adjusting the depth of field, making a slow motion version of your footage, and 'Inpainting', which means you can easily remove unwanted objects.

Pricing: Runway has several subscription tiers, ranging from entry-level plans through to professional and enterprise options. The credit-based system rewards efficient users but can become costly during experimentation. The Standard plan starts at $15 per month and includes 625 credits. According to Runway's published figures, that's enough for around 52 seconds of Gen-4.5 video generation. A creator producing multiple social videos every week will likely need the Pro plan at $35 per month or higher.

(Image credit: Kling)

04. Kling Best for budget-conscious creators Our expert review: Today's Best Deals View at kling.ai Reasons to buy + Excellent value + High-quality motion generation + Longer clips than many competitors + Strong character consistency Reasons to avoid - Interface can occasionally feel less intuitive - Quality isn't always as consistent as rivals

The Chinese platform Kling has become one of the biggest disruptors in AI video generation. It consistently produces impressive results while undercutting many western competitors on price.

Human movement, character animation and stylised content are particular strengths. For YouTubers, social creators and small businesses, Kling often represents the best balance between quality and affordability.

Pricing: Paid plans start at under $10 per month, and a 5-second 1080p clip generally consumes around 40 credits. That works out to roughly $0.40-$0.60 per clip depending on subscription tier, making Kling one of the most cost-effective premium AI video generators currently available and generally cheaper than Veo and Runway. However, as with most platforms, higher-quality generations consume credits faster.

(Image credit: Hailuo )

05. Hailuo Best for rapid experimentation and concept development Our expert review: Today's Best Deals View at hailuoai.video Reasons to buy + Fast generation times + Competitive pricing + Low barrier to entry + Good for storyboarding and ideation Reasons to avoid - Less consistent output quality - Fewer advanced production tools - Lack of professional workflow integrations

Not every project needs blockbuster-quality visuals. Sometimes speed matters more than perfection, and that's where Hailuo shines. The platform is built around rapid iteration, allowing creators to test ideas quickly and cheaply. Agencies often use it during concept development before moving final production to more advanced systems.

Pricing: Hailuo is typically among the most affordable options available. Standard plans start between $8 and $15 per month depending on promotions and region. A typical 1080p generation consumes about 50 credits, placing the cost per clip around $0.50-$0.75.

The main trade-off is quality, and you might find yourself generating more clips to achieve a satisfactory result, which can offset the initial cost advantage. Additional editing and post-production work may also be required.

The hidden costs of AI video generators

Before diving in to AI video generation, it's worth remembering that subscriptions don't always tell the whole story. A $10-per-month plan may sound inexpensive, but the number of usable clips you can generate could be surprisingly limited.

Making direct comparisons between AI video generators is difficult because some services charge per second of output, while others use credit systems that effectively works out as a cost per clip.

Pricing can also vary depending on which plan you choose and how much you use it. Heavy users are likely to have to pay extra for more credits, and plans are continually in flux. Providers have been making regular changes to their pricing as new models roll out and the competitive landscape changes. The prices being quoted today could easily change in a few weeks' time.

The challenge with any AI video generation is that creating a complete project often requires multiple generations. A single eight-second clip may be excellent, but producing several matching shots for a finished sequence can dramatically increase usage costs. You'll often need to generate dozens of variations before selecting a final clip, turning what appeared to be a modest monthly subscription into a much larger operational cost.

Users will also usually need separate editing software to assemble final productions.

Conclusion

For most creative professionals, we think Adobe Firefly currently represents the most balanced and versatile package while also offering reasonable value. While Google Veo may edge ahead on raw visual realism and Runway offers deeper creative controls, Firefly's integration with professional creative software makes it the most practical choice for real-world production environments, and Firefly does also provide access to Veo and Runway too.

That said, the right tool depends heavily on your needs. Consider Veo for cinematic quality, Runway for directorial control, Kling for affordability and Hailuo for rapid experimentation. Just don't judge any platform by its headline subscription price. In the AI video market, credits, render limits, premium models and editing requirements often matter far more than the monthly fee itself.