Adobe MAX is in full swing, and after this morning's keynote, I'm left feeling pleasantly surprised. I initially arrived with slight apprehension, expecting to leave fatigued and underwhelmed by the grand kickoff, especially regarding Adobe's ever-divisive AI developments. Instead, I must confess, I'm cautiously hopeful.

It's no secret Adobe is going full send on AI, after a full fleet of AI partnerships and Firefly taking centre stage, blossoming into a full-fledged creative studio. It could all start to feel a little existential, but beaming under the stage lights, future Adobe CEO Anil Chakravarthy assures me, "Adobe will meet you where you are”. And I start to believe him.

(Image credit: Adobe)

AI has persisted as a divisive topic among creatives, but Adobe has shown a refreshing self-awareness around the tension. Emerging on stage, vice president Deepa Subramaniam wastes no time addressing that "things feel uncertain” in the wake of AI.

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Assurances of “reliability” and “safety” are thrown around, honing in on Adobe's legacy as a brand shaped and "built by creatives that care about the craft”. She assures the sceptics among the crowd (myself included) that for Adobe, "Creativity isn’t a side project; it’s a way of life,” and to my surprise, the typically eye-roll-worthy sentiment soothes me. At its core, it seems Adobe hasn't forgotten about the creatives that shaped its brand.

Deepa raises some valid points. In an increasingly content-driven world, more is asked of us. The humble graphic designer is now expected to be a web designer, motion designer, and social media maverick all in one – something that Adobe's “rich learning ecosystem” can solve, according to Deepa. Creatives are trapped in a battle with waning time and resources, with demand for content ever increasing. If handled correctly, time-saving AI could offer the respite we need, but it raises a moral dilemma. Where do we stop?

(Image credit: Adobe)

For more Adobe news, check out why Adobe's Google partnership hints at a radically different future for Photoshop or take a look at the new AI features coming to Photoshop.