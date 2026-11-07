I'm calling it. 2026 is the year of the movie title card. Also known as intertitles, these stylised film openers have existed since the silent movie era, showcasing a unique and iconic artistic legacy that rivals some of the best movie posters.

Title cards aren't just for aesthetics; they offer a narrative anchor, a beat to collect yourself before the action begins. But of course, it's. not empty imagery. The best movie title cards can be a storytelling device in themselves, and this year we've seen some stunning examples.

01. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

In contrast to the film's bold poster typography featuring sturdy sans serifs and clean composition, The Bone Temple's title card feels surprisingly organic. Created in a natural, hand-drawn scrawl, the imperfection of the lettering gives it an almost juvenile feel.

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Appearing just after a particularly violent opening, the silent serenity of the title card scene regrounds the audience, offering a moment of respite from the chaos. But set against the temple of bones, there remains an eeriness to the blood-red hue of the title card typography,

02. Wuthering Heights

Championing hand-crafted design, Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights took a delightfully strange approach to title card creation. Made using hair (including some of the lead actors' real locks!), the stop-motion title card is equal parts whimsical and slightly disturbing, setting the tone for the madness that ensues.

"We wanted it to feel completely human", Fennell explains in a behind-the-scenes sneak peek. "It's really thrilling to show the hands that make something," she adds. Wonderfully tactile and hauntingly beautiful, the title card demonstrates how thoughtful design can effortlessly set the tone of a film.

03. The Drama

(Image credit: A24)

A prime example of how simple title cards can create a sense of tension, The Drama's erratic opening plants a seed of anxiety amid the intimacy of the dance scene. Using a jumbled mix of script fonts, stately serifs and bold sans serifs, the chaotic nature of the title card signals a sense of chaos amid the calm.

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Appearing only fleetingly, almost as if the screen is glitching, the random fonts create a sense of visual disharmony as they flash across the scene. Appearing in a conventional white colour scheme, the juxtaposition of order and disarray builds a perfect layer of discomfort.

04. Obsession

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Obsession demonstrates one of my favourite movie tropes – the integrated title card. After a particularly harrowing scene, protagonist Bear is seen weeping on his bed as a tense score begins to creep in. The camera pans down to reveal the Obsession title card woven into the duvet.

The simple visual effortlessly creates an eerie effect, as the viewer is thrown into the film's suffocatingly bleak universe. Purposefully domestic in nature, the tactile title card hints that the horror is not abstract or far away, but lingering under our noses.

05. Wildwood

Wildwood Title Reveal: Behind the Scenes | LAIKA Studios - YouTube Watch On

Wildwood's beautiful title card was created by hand, using tactile design to breathe life into each letter form. With diverse natural wood textures, crawling ivy and powered pigment details, each human-made design has its own story woven between the branches.

With animation studio Laika heavily promoting its human-made artistry, it's no surprise this dedicated craft extends to its stunning title card. Demonstrating the beauty that comes from intricate, time-intensive work, Wildwood's title card shines as a rejection of the increasing quantity of AI slop taking over cinema.

06. Resident Evil

Resident Evil title card. https://t.co/ZxxvIHJlthNovember 2, 2026

The Resident Evil title card is perhaps one of the most controversial on the list for an unexpected reason. With the franchise's origins stemming from the gaming world, many die-hard fans were anticipating the game's iconic title voice narration, something that director Zach Cregger opted against.

The tense, thumping score, paired with the rapid warping of the bold title card, creates an eerie effect that stands strong on its own (basically, doing away with the campiness of the game narrator was a good move). Grungy and terrifying, the title card perfectly encapsulates the film's decay into raw, unrelenting horror.