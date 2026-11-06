Tesla is winding down Cybertruck production. Elon Musk has confirmed that manufacturing at the Texas Gigafactory will scale back around mid-2027 to make room for more Cybercab robotaxis. And so ends one of the strangest design experiments in automotive history, one riddled with ugly mistakes and design fails.

Okay, ‘ends’ might be jumping the gun a little. Elon Musk hasn’t said outright that the Cybertruck is being discontinued, and it’s not clear whether production could move elsewhere. But as posted on X, Texas is the only known facility equipped to build its rather specialised parts, so the writing is pretty clearly on the wall.

Tesla will be winding down production of the Cybertruck at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of next year to make room for increased Cybercab productionNovember 6, 2026

Cybertruck is winding down

It was always going to be a tough sell. When Musk unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019, he promised a revolution in pickup design. What we got looked like it had rolled straight out of a dystopian sci-fi movie: angular stainless steel, sharp edges and a comically oversized windscreen with one comically oversized, slow wiper. Different? Absolutely. I’ll give it that.

The reaction was instant, with designers and the internet having a field day. We covered the fallout in our 2019 look at the designers taking aim at Tesla’s Cybertruck, and the argument over whether it’s genius or a low-poly disaster has never really gone away.

The launch event set the tone for everything that followed. Tesla’s chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, took a metal ball to the supposedly unbreakable windows, and they promptly shattered. Not exactly the show of strength Tesla was after, and a pretty cringe bit of live theatre for a truck sold on its toughness.

Then came the production delays, shifting specs, and a price that jumped from the original promises. Musk once talked about selling 250,000 Cybertrucks a year. According to Kelley Blue Book figures reported by Reuters, Tesla sold just 20,237 in the US during 2025, down 48% from the year before. Yikes.

Cybertruck promised a vision of the future no one really wanted. (Image credit: Tesla)

Cybertruck design fails

We’ve been tracking the Cybertruck’s design misadventures since that first reveal, and it constantly surprised us for all the wrong reasons. We looked at early Cybertruck sketches that show how different the finished design could have been, and even imagined what happens when other carmakers go angular in our look at what every car would look like as a Cybertruck. The Mini Cooper, the first car I ever owned, in particular, wasn’t the looker it used to be.

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But the issues ran deeper than looks. In June 2023, we reported on leaked design and engineering flaws that made the Cybertruck sound even more terrifying, including problems with braking, handling, noise and water leaks. Then there’s the branding. In April 2024, we rounded up the six worst Cybertruck design fails, from that questionable logo to the accelerator pedal recall.

Then came the reports of bits falling off and the off-road truck getting stuck in mud – are you getting the picture? In March 2025, another Cybertruck design disaster emerged involving exterior panels coming loose. It’s quite something when a truck styled like an armoured tank can’t keep its own bodywork on.

The offroad Cybertruck got stuck in some muddy water. (Image credit: CHP Truckee via Instagram)

To be fair, the Cybertruck was never meant to be universally loved, and ambition may have overtaken the practicalities of mass production. Musk wanted a vehicle that looked like nothing else on the road, and he got it. But good product design has to do more than turn heads. It has to work, make sense for the people buying it, and survive the rather less glamorous reality of everyday use, whether it's offroading or just driving to the shops without a bumper falling off. The Cybertruck struggled on all three counts.

That heavy, angular build also proved a barrier in Europe, where it failed to meet pedestrian-safety requirements. And the stainless-steel exterior may look suitably apocalyptic, but it brought its own manufacturing and finishing headaches.

Then there’s the branding. That huge angular silhouette was already shouting loud enough, and the aggressive typography and Cybertruck identity just pushed the whole thing further into concept-car territory. I love seeing designers take a big swing at something genuinely unusual. But there’s bold, and then there’s a design that seems to have skipped the bit where someone asks, ‘Is this actually a good idea?’

Cybercab is Elon Musk's next big thing. (Image credit: Tesla)

Is Cybercab really the future?

For contrast, check out some of the best car logos on the road today. Ferrari, Porsche and Mercedes have built enduring identities for a reason: they tell you something about the product and its heritage without yelling at you.

Tesla is now turning its attention to the Cybercab, its two-seat autonomous taxi, with the Texas factory being repurposed to ramp up production. The company is also pushing harder into AI and robotics, so the Cybertruck’s exit is part of a much bigger change of direction.

We’ve already had a glimpse of what that next chapter might look like, and Tesla’s Cybercab has its own rather silly design fail. Maybe the Cybertruck’s lessons haven’t quite sunk in yet.

So here’s to the end of the Cybertruck era, one that made us smile more than it had drivers, and to whatever the Cybercab era has in store.