The 2026 Christmas advert season is here, but with so many brands throwing their hat in the ring, standing out requires some real ingenuity. This year, brands have embraced a handcrafted approach, like Levi's stunning stop-motion film and Prada's Disney-inspired ad, but it seems there's an imposter among the ranks.

Dior's latest holiday ad has been lambasted for allegedly using AI-generated content, disguised as the work of human craft. While the best Christmas adverts don't follow a formula, Dior's 'animated' ad appears to be stolen valour, proving that audiences are hungry for authenticity when it comes to advertising.

“Christian Dior’s Night in Color” - YouTube Watch On

Directed by French animator Sylvain Chomet, “Christian Dior’s Night in Color,” is (on the surface) a charming short film inspired by the founder's friendship with film star Marlene Dietrich. With an all-star cast including Robert Pattinson, Rihanna, Josh O’Connor and LaKeith Stanfield, the ad captures a familiar festive warmth, supported by its seemingly hand-illustrated animation.

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But soon eagle-eyed viewers spotted some subtle discrepancies. Strange warped lettering, a lazy eye here, a misplaced phalange there – all signs seemed to point to AI slop.

But it was not the alleged AI that irked critics so much; it was the deception. A 'behind-the-scenes' look at production shows only sketches, and as the end credits roll, a short list of animators are listed with no mention of AI, (despite evidence suggesting otherwise). Paired with Chomet's creative legacy, Dior's intentions become clear – it wants you to believe this is 100% human animation.

watching "christian dior's night in color" and.... am i the only one noticing this is ai? https://t.co/7QEHjFtAMMNovember 4, 2026

Comments were suitably heated, with one X user writing "Your budget couldn't fit in an actual animation studio? You had to use AI? Disappointing." Another added "After the Prada commercial, its so easy to see its AI. Its so sad to see many good artists put their names behind this," while another added, "Oh Dior can rot in a ditch for not disclosing they resorted to ai-slop. All these 'pretty' visuals mean nothing if no artist animated them."

(Image credit: Dior)

During this year's Christmas ad season, human-made craft has become synonymous with nostalgia and luxury – praiseworthy traits that earn brand's the audience seal of approval. Dior's sly attempt to capitalise on this trend has only peeved critics further, proving that even the most subtle AI blemishes will be called out. While Dior's AI augmentation is merely speculation, the brand's lack of transparency only aids in audience mistrust and frustration.

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For more advertising news, check out the reaction to John Lewis' new Christmas ad or take a look at the most beautiful Christmas films to inspire you this festive season.