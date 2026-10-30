Samsung proves it’s king of the folding phones in shady Apple diss

To no one's surprise, Samsung is throwing shade at Apple again in a new Instagram post, this time targeting the iPhone Duo. Showcasing the slick build and, ahem, notably crack-free durability of its Z Fold models, the subtly shady ad playfully roasts the competition.

Apple and Samsung have been at war for what seems like an eternity, resulting in some of the best adverts of all time. While brand beef can, at times, be a little overplayed, Samsung's latest ad demonstrates how it can be used to create a welcome bit of buzz for both brands.

The ad stars a shiny green apple with a "NEW" sticker pasted on it (no points for guessing what this represents). In swoops the Galaxy Z Fold 8, slicing the competition with ease. From its thinner profile to its many generations, Samsung boasts it's been "years ahead in foldables", while the fresh apple slice struggles to fold itself.

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Created by Samsung partner FOREAL, the design studio boasts, "Every frame [was] made by actual humans," joking, "We know, very 2019 of us." Fans praised the human-made design, with one writing, "Wow, beautiful effects!" while another called it a "10/10 Apple diss."

For more brand beef, take a look at how Etsy shaded Bezos in its anti-Prime Day campaign or check out why Apple iPhone Duo screens are cracking in exactly the same place.