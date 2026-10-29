The perfect closed-back wired headphones just got a $40 discount

Closed-back headphones are notoriously difficult to tune properly. Without open grilles allowing drivers to breathe, internal cup reflections and low-end buildup can muddy the sound or result in a hollow, clinical presentation. But Sennheiser managed to crack that formula with the HD 480 Pro. Now, the upgraded bundle – the HD 480 Pro Plus (which is the same headphone, but with a cool hard carry case) – has had $40 knocked off over at Amazon.

For full details on why I think this is the best closed-back headphone, head over to my detailed HD 480 Pro review. It's my top overall pick in my list of the best-sounding wired headphones of any price.

Usually retailing at $439, the HD 480 Pro Plus package is down to $399, matching the list price of the base model while bundling Sennheiser’s dedicated protective travel case and premium accessories at no extra cost. In short: you get the best closed-back headphone out there, and a free hard travel case!

Save $40 Sennheiser HD 480 Pro: was $439 now $399 at Amazon This is a great deal, especially if you're planning on travelling with your wired audiophile pair of headphones. As the HD 480 Pro only went on sale earlier this year, I'm surprised that there's any discount on them at all. Note, $399 is the exact price of the HD 480 Pro by themselves, so this deal basically means you're getting the best closed-back headphones and a free carrying case!

The new benchmark

For me, the Sennheiser HD 480 Pro is simply the finest closed-back pair I've tested, setting a fresh benchmark in a slightly compromised category.

Any manufacturer can tune cans to sound exciting, with booming mid-bass and ear-piercing treble spikes. Sennheiser took the far more difficult route of making everything sound fundamentally correct. It's basically the most exciting 'boring' set I've ever heard.

Instead of the boomy, loose bass that plagues most closed-back sets, the HD 480 delivers low frequencies with speed, detail, and grip. It avoids encroaching on the lower midrange (for the most part), ensuring vocal clarity remains intact. Those vocals and acoustic instruments sound lifelike, avoiding the scooped or honky timbre common in studio tracking headphones.

Lower highs are smooth and relaxed without sacrificing detail or a sense of space, giving high-frequency elements actual body rather than harsh sizzle. I can totally understand if someone wants more treble than the 480 Pro gives, but sibilant treble is fatiguing. You don't get that issue here.

At just 272 grams, the chassis avoids the heavy clamping force associated with traditional tracking cans. The modular architecture with washable, replaceable components also means you'll be able to hang on to yours for decades of daily listening.