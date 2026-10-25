These beautiful buds bring expertly tuned audiophile sound to wireless inner-ear headphones

With the many wireless earbuds we've tested over the years, we've found that manufacturers tend to prioritise noise-cancelling algorithms over high quality, neutral audio fidelity. The Status Audio Pro X broke that mold and did so very well, and now they've taken things further.
While the standard Pro X use Status Audio's default signature tuning alongside an open EQ that lets you customise your own sound profiles via the app, the new GoldenSound Edition featues a locked, specialised sound profile from renowned audio engineer Cameron "GoldenSound" Oatley.
There are plenty of great over-ear wireless headphones, but for inner-ear earphones, the Status Pro really stand out right now.
The Pro X were already a rarity in wireless earbuds with their triple-driver acoustic hardware and impressively balanced sound profile while also including active noise cancellation. The GoldenSound Edition take things further with the addition of a specialist expert sound profile as well as a sleek gold finish.
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At the heart of the Status Audio Pro X is a triple-driver configuration, combining a 12mm dynamic driver for deep sub-bass with dual Knowles-balanced armatures for highs and mids. The standard signature profile delivers impressive instrument separation and a weighty sub bass partnered with splashes of high end, but with a rich midrange presence for an engaging V-shape sound signature.
The GoldenSound Edition feature an additional locked profile developed using the specialised Brüel & Kjær 5128 head and torso simulator. This targets a natural, balanced timbre, smoother treble and improved mid-range cohesion for a more acoustic-friendly and realistic presentation. You to switch back to the standard Pro X tuning using the app.
They also have a sharp aesthetic with a matte black and matte gold finish on the earbuds, with a matte black charging case and a matte gold lid stamped with both the Status Audio and GoldenSound logos.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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