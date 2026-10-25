These beautiful buds bring expertly tuned audiophile sound to wireless inner-ear headphones

With the many wireless earbuds we've tested over the years, we've found that manufacturers tend to prioritise noise-cancelling algorithms over high quality, neutral audio fidelity. The Status Audio Pro X broke that mold and did so very well, and now they've taken things further.

While the standard Pro X use Status Audio's default signature tuning alongside an open EQ that lets you customise your own sound profiles via the app, the new GoldenSound Edition featues a locked, specialised sound profile from renowned audio engineer Cameron "GoldenSound" Oatley.

There are plenty of great over-ear wireless headphones, but for inner-ear earphones, the Status Pro really stand out right now.

Status Pro X GoldenSound Edition: $279 at status.co The Pro X were already a rarity in wireless earbuds with their triple-driver acoustic hardware and impressively balanced sound profile while also including active noise cancellation. The GoldenSound Edition take things further with the addition of a specialist expert sound profile as well as a sleek gold finish. Also find them at Amazon.

At the heart of the Status Audio Pro X is a triple-driver configuration, combining a 12mm dynamic driver for deep sub-bass with dual Knowles-balanced armatures for highs and mids. The standard signature profile delivers impressive instrument separation and a weighty sub bass partnered with splashes of high end, but with a rich midrange presence for an engaging V-shape sound signature.

The GoldenSound Edition feature an additional locked profile developed using the specialised Brüel & Kjær 5128 head and torso simulator. This targets a natural, balanced timbre, smoother treble and improved mid-range cohesion for a more acoustic-friendly and realistic presentation. You to switch back to the standard Pro X tuning using the app.

They also have a sharp aesthetic with a matte black and matte gold finish on the earbuds, with a matte black charging case and a matte gold lid stamped with both the Status Audio and GoldenSound logos.