There's plenty going on in the audio Black Friday deal world today, so I thought I'd cut through the noise and bring you a short curated list of three IEMs (in-ear monitors – that is, earphones) that I personally own, and would have loved to have bought at these prices.

And the kicker? Although the sit in three different price categories, I believe that price in this case does not correlate to 'better' sound. They offer different sound profiles that will suit different listeners. In my view, each IEM is excellent in their sound profiles are excellent at nailing their respective sound goals.

Want more budget IEM ideas? I've got a buying guide for that. Or, if you're feeling fancy, I've also got a list of the best IEMs up to $500.

Note: All three of these IEMs are sold through HiFiGo, but that is a pure coincidence. I'm not getting any kickback from them for this, and this article is not a promotion of any sort... I just genuinely love these IEMs, as you can see from my in-depth reviews on each of them.

Best Black Friday IEM deals

Save 21% Juzear x Z Reviews Defiant: was $99.99 now $79 at Amazon I've put this one up top, because it's the cheapest, and also because it offers the best value of the three IEM deals on the page. The Defiant is an engaging, exciting IEM that I think most people will have a blast listening to. It doesn't do anything fancy with its midrange; it's not interested in conjuring soundstage with tuning tricks. What it gives you is a crisp, bassy V-shape tuning done really well. As I explain in my glowing Juzear Defiant review.

Save $39.90 Juzear Light Shuttle: was $189.99 now $150.09 at Amazon This was a surprise to me when I got hands on it in September. I called it one of the most compelling IEMs of 2026, and I stand by that. I say surprising, because I'm not a fan of its looks. But the sound is anything but jarring. It offers excellent midrange detail, smooth treble and a whopping bass boost. One of the better 'neutral with bass boost' IEMs out there. Read my full Juzear Light Shuttle review

Save $62 Binary Audio EP321: was $309.99 now $247.99 at Amazon As far as a 'audiophile' tuning, this is one of the best I've ever heard. That high definition, elevated treble, micro-detail, clearly positioned instruments – all of that – the EP321 nails. It is possible that it's too bright for some listeners. But for me it's an exceptionally well-balanced IEM that brings a crystal clear take on my favourite music. Read my near-perfect Binary EP321 review

Which IEM to choose?

The Juzear Defiant is a loud, proud, V-shaped crowd-pleaser. It chooses pure fun over nuance, delivering a contrasty slam with boosted bass, slightly lean lower mids, and an airy, fatigue-free treble. When I’m grabbing something for a noisy morning commute or long gaming sessions, this is what I reach for, especially with its really useful modular USB-C and 3.5mm switchable cable.

Stepping up to the Juzear Light Shuttle and things get more sophisticated. Even though JM-1 "neutral with bass boost" isn't my favourite tuning, I love how well this nails the brief. It’s a warm, sub-bass-focused all-rounder with natural mids and crisp/smooth treble that dodges every sibilant hot spot. It’s the easy choice if you want an engaging, balanced daily driver, and you're serious about your music listening.

Finally, there's the Binary EP321 MEMS which is all about analytical, treble-forward snap. I’ve been treble-shy in the past, yet I love how this fast silicon driver reveals micro-detail without feeling glaring. Backed by a dependable wad of bass, it’s built for detail-hunters who want pocket-sized audiophile precision on the train, even if it sacrifices a touch of pure midrange warmth.