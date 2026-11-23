I use the AirPods Pro 3 everyday. They have an excellent sound, best-in-class noise cancellation and slot seamlessly into the Apple ecosystem. They've just dropped by a massive 40% for Black Friday – I'm sure this can't last as it brings them down to $149 at Amazon. It's so low, it almost feels like a mistake.

The latest updates also bring live translation to more countries, and a heart rate monitor. If those extras aren't your bag then even the sound is well worth it especially at this price point. Read more about my experience with the AirPods Pro 3 here.

Save $100 Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 at Amazon This is far below the previous rock bottom price for Apple's best in-ear earphones. Features include up to 2 times more noise reduction than the AirPods Pro 2, adaptive audio and voice isolation and in-ear heart rate sensing,

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