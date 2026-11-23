I use AirPods everyday and they just dropped below $150 – this is an absolute steal
Apple AirPods Pro 3 are now 40% off.
I use the AirPods Pro 3 everyday. They have an excellent sound, best-in-class noise cancellation and slot seamlessly into the Apple ecosystem. They've just dropped by a massive 40% for Black Friday – I'm sure this can't last as it brings them down to $149 at Amazon. It's so low, it almost feels like a mistake.
The latest updates also bring live translation to more countries, and a heart rate monitor. If those extras aren't your bag then even the sound is well worth it especially at this price point. Read more about my experience with the AirPods Pro 3 here.
This is far below the previous rock bottom price for Apple's best in-ear earphones. Features include up to 2 times more noise reduction than the AirPods Pro 2, adaptive audio and voice isolation and in-ear heart rate sensing,
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Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
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