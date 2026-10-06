Apple's best ever AirPods Pro are a massive $70 off for Prime Day

It seems wild to think that when the first pair of AirPods was introduced in 2016, the design was widely mocked. The world wasn't quite ready for those disembodied stems, with memes galore comparing them to everything from toothbrushes to hairdryers. Fast-forward a decade and AirPods are truly ubiquitous in the streets. And over that time, the sound and features have got better and better.

The best in-ear option by far is AirPods Pro 3, which features the best active noise cancellation and sound quality of the bunch. At $249, they're not cheap, but that changed today – because for Prime Day right now, they're $70 off, down to $179.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 This is $10 short of the record-low price of $169 for Apple's best in-ear earphones. Features include up to 2 times more noise reduction than the AirPods Pro 2, adaptive audio and voice isolation and in-ear heart rate sensing,

Check out why we thought these headphones were "almost perfect" in our AirPods Pro 3 review. And for more brilliant Apple deals, take a look at our main Apple Prime Day deals page.