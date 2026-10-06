Apple's best ever AirPods Pro are a massive $70 off for Prime Day
Right now you can get 30% the AirPods Pro 3
It seems wild to think that when the first pair of AirPods was introduced in 2016, the design was widely mocked. The world wasn't quite ready for those disembodied stems, with memes galore comparing them to everything from toothbrushes to hairdryers. Fast-forward a decade and AirPods are truly ubiquitous in the streets. And over that time, the sound and features have got better and better.
The best in-ear option by far is AirPods Pro 3, which features the best active noise cancellation and sound quality of the bunch. At $249, they're not cheap, but that changed today – because for Prime Day right now, they're $70 off, down to $179.
This is $10 short of the record-low price of $169 for Apple's best in-ear earphones. Features include up to 2 times more noise reduction than the AirPods Pro 2, adaptive audio and voice isolation and in-ear heart rate sensing,
Check out why we thought these headphones were "almost perfect" in our AirPods Pro 3 review. And for more brilliant Apple deals, take a look at our main Apple Prime Day deals page.
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Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
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