If you're looking for a genuinely great saving this Black Friday, this deal on the latest xTool M2 Colour Craft might be for you. It's currently down from $699 to $474 over at Amazon in the US, and down to £529 in the UK.

The 2-in-1 laser and CMYK inkjet printer offers colour printing, laser cutting, and engraving in one device. It also supports over 100 materials, catering to personalised crafts and small-business projects.

xTool is making waves right now with its advanced all-in-one and multi-craft machines, saving makers from having to purchase multiple machines for different projects.

Take a look at the xTool WonderPress, as well as machines like the brand-new xTool Omni OM1 UV printer, to see how just one machine can transform your home studio into a mini merchandise factory.

Check out our list of the best laser cutters and the best 3D printers for more creative ideas.

Save 32% ($225) xTool M2 Colour Craft: was $699 now $474 at Amazon Top features of the M2 Color Craft include the dual cameras and ACS (Auto-Creation System), which simplify the creative process, while its enclosed Class 1 design makes it suitable and safe to use for home studios.

What is the xTool M2 about?

Released 27 May 2026, the xTool M2 earned pretty uniformed positive reviews as a desktop laser and printer for crafters and small businesses. And I can see why – it's got dual cameras, air assist, and 600 mm/s speed (pretty fast) across a 426x320mm work area (fairly small size) with 10W or 20W diode lasers (a strong beam). You've got the option of CMYK printing and 3W infrared engraving to cut, mark, and colour wood, acrylic, leather, metal, and stickers.

What is clear from reading a few of the online reviews is that users really liked the M2's accurate camera alignment, true black ink, and simple setup. They didn't particularly like the lack of a blade cutter, a smaller print area and expensive non-refillable cartridges.