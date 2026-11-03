The most popular 3D printer of 2026 just got a record low price for early Black Friday

We were pretty excited to see the release of the Snapmaker U1 this year, and turned positively giddy when it hit its then all-time low price of $721 for Amazon Prime Day.

And now it's hit a new low price of $699 for Black Friday (yeah, it's more Black Month than Friday these days).

This is a great 3D printer that boasts zero waste, fast multicolour prints and excellent quality. We've picked it as our in our guide to the best 3D printers for a reason.

If you're looking for a 3D printer with zero waste, fast multicolour prints and excellent quality, look no further. It's in our guide to the best 3D printers for a reason – it's one of the speediest 3D printers you can get with zero purge.

Snapmaker U1 3D Printer: was $849 now $699 at shop.snapmaker.com At $699, the Snapmaker U1 delivers a genuine four-toolhead changer at a fraction of traditional multi-extruder prices. By swapping heads directly, it drastically slashes print times and eliminates massive filament waste. It’s a great deal for makers, cosplayers, and functional prototypers needing efficient multi-colour or multi-material printing without high costs.

Why is the Snapmaker U1 so popular?

(Image credit: Future)

I've been testing the Snapmaker U1 for quite some time now, and I'm chuffed with it. The printer is super fast thanks to the modular design, which comprises 4 separate toolheads. The SnapSwap system allows the printer to switch colours in just five seconds, all while reducing filament usage with zero purge/poop (yes, really).

The only other 3D printer at this level that I've tested is the Bambu Lab H2C, which takes a slightly different approach with a Vortek Nozzle-swapping system for fast colour changes. I've compared both machines against each other in a Vs piece to help you decide which one to buy.

Take a look at the video below to see just how fast this printer can change colours.

See the Snapmaker U1 in action

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