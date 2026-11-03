This clever logo design has been electrifying the internet since 2008

When it comes to clever logo designs, nothing beats a bit of negative space. From the NBC Peacock to perhaps the most famous example, the FedEx arrow, blank space can give an otherwise simple design an ingenious double meaning. And here's a brilliantly simple example that's sending sparks through Reddit.

"I've come across this logo from time to time and I'm so jealous I did not think of it. So simple and I love negative space," a Redditor comments alongside a logo for a brand called Ed's Electric. While it looks like it simply depicts a plug and a socket, take a look at that white space and you'll spoon spot an 'E' for 'Ed'. Like all of the best logos, this one is guaranteed to make you double-take.

"Negative space really is something; if you see the hidden wordmark, you can no longer unsee it," one user comments, while another adds, "That is top level design!"

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The Ed's Electric logo was designed for a local company by Josiah Jost many years ago. Based in Canada, Jost has worked with clients from 55+ countries. Commenting on a Facebook post featuring the design earlier this year, Jost said, "I designed Ed’s Electric back in 2008 - glad to see it still getting coverage."

The FedEx logo is one of the most famous examples of a logo that uses negative space (Image credit: FedEx)

For more positive examples of negative space, take a look at our roundup of 10 logos that make clever use of negative space.