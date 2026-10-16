Apple Music’s ‘miserable’ new logo is giving mixed messages
I thought we were done with minimalism?
Apple has been going through quite the metamorphosis as of late after releasing the Gen Z-ified MacBook Neo and embracing a playful new brand direction. But it seems its signature minimalism isn't going away completely.
With the new iOS 27.2 update, Apple debuted a new icon for Apple Music, which caused quite a stir among users. Monochromatic and confusingly basic, the new logo design feels like a regression to Apple's minimalist roots, but not all fans are on board.
The new design is essentially a black-and-white version of the previous music note logo, with slightly bolder lines. Completely flat and admittedly a little characterless, the new look confused fans who believed Apple was on the road to embracing a quirkier look. With the recent leak of the new Apple Music wordmark, it appeared the brand was waving goodbye to minimalism, but now I'm not so sure. Talk about mixed messages...
"This ain’t it chief," one X user wrote. "The new Apple Music branding is miserable how do you sap a thing of all of its colour like this and think it's okay?" another added. "My best guess is that they want to turn Apple Music into more of a brand to compete with Spotify, and this new mark will allow artists to provide the color and emphasis in billboard ads," one X user theorised.
For more Apple news, check out the chaotic Apple HomeView advert that's proving to be stressful for viewers or take a look at Apple's perfect iPhone Duo TikToks that nail foldable phone marketing.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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