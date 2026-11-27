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LIVE: Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals have arrived, with up to 57% off Switch 2, bundles and games
Things are looking pretty strong as we enter official Nintendo Switch Black Friday.
It's officially Black Friday and things are looking good for Nintendo Switch deal hunters. And though it's early doors for the US, there's been plenty to report on here in the UK.
For me, the best of the lot is this Switch 2 with Switch Sports Resort bundle, down from £439.99 to £399 over at Amazon.
And when the US does eventually wake up, there's plenty to celebrate for them too. They can get the Switch 2 down from $499 to $469 over at Woot. Or there's a bundle deal that gives you the Switch 2 with Mario Kart World game, down from $549 to $499 over at Amazon.
Read on for all the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals that are currently live.
US Nintendo Switch Black Friday: Quick links
- Switch 2 + Mario Kart World:
$549.95$499.99 at Amazon
- Switch 2 + Mario Kart World:
$549.95$499.99 at Walmart
- Switch 2:
$499$469 at Woot
- Switch OLED, Splatoon 3:
$459$414.99 at Amazon
- Switch 1, Zelda Edition:
$429$399 at Best Buy
- Switch 1 (Refurbished):
$339.98$224 at Amazon
- Switch games: Save up to 57% at Amazon
UK Nintendo Switch Black Friday: Quick links
- Switch 2:
£419£389 at JoyBuy
- Switch 2:
£419£389.99 at Argos
- Switch 2 + Zelda Ocarina of Time:
£473.99£443.99 at Very
- Switch 2 + 5 games:
£627£489.99 at Very
- Switch Lite (refurbished):
£199.99£149.99 at Amazon
- Switch games: Save up to 52% at Amazon
- Switch 2 + Sports resort:
£439£399 at Amazon
Nintendo Switch bundle deals
Based on recent Black Friday trends, expect bundles to dominate the Nintendo Switch deals. Standalone consoles rarely sees big discounts, meaning packaged deals are where the true savings live.
Here, you're paying just £10 above the regular price of the console on its own, and getting Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, a crowd-pleaser loaded with sports for the family, including tennis, archery, and skateboarding.
If you're a UK shopper looking for the Switch 2, this is easily the best price live right now. We doubt we'll see it drop much lower, though we'll be sure to update this page if a better offer pops up.
LIVE: Latest Updates
If you play primarily in handheld mode, the CRKD Nitro Deck offers a massive comfort upgrade, especially during long sessions where grip and precision count. You still get core features like gyro controls and rumble, alongside customisable perks including interchangeable thumb stick caps and programmable back buttons.
CRKD Nitro Deck:
£39.99 £31.99 at Amazon
If you're holding out for a Switch OLED discount, going refurbished is your best bet as of right this minute (it may change later in the day, when the USA wakes up).
Top retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, sell professionally restored, like-new units that usually include a full warranty.
Right now, Amazon has a renewed Switch OLED listed for just £241.99 – and that's been reduced since yesterday's £259 price.
I have a soft spot for crazy Nintendo accessories. I remember when I was a kid in the 80s, playing my SNES. Christmas came around and Santa did me a solid, popping a Superscope in my stocking. I don't think I've ever been happier...
Well for some reason Nintendo don't make horribly over-engineered plastic fantastic accessories like they did. Instead, you'll have to make do with more functional add-on like this Steering Wheel, down from £16.99 to £11 over at Amazon.
This is the ideal time to upgrade your setup with discounted cases, controllers, and other accessories – things that always do well over BF.
There are savings on PowerA controllers over at Amazon right now – up to 26% off. There's some really cool designs here!
OK, I can report on the first UK Switch deal that is better than yesterday's deal prices: Mario Party bundle at Very was down from £475.99 to £451.99 yesterday. It's now down to £449.98!
Yeah OK, it's only an extra few bob. But I'm here to report on all the deals, so I'm excited :)
Having said all that, Black Friday Switch deals aren't a bust, by any means!
In line with previous years, there's plenty of great deals on Switch games and bundles this year.
If you're looking to stock up your library, here are the top UK game offers:
I've mentioned it in my intro, but I want to make it crystal clear – there was a price hike this September, due to a global chip shortage (and other political events), so all the deals that I cover today and over the weekend are in relation to those prices – not the original retail prices.
That's important for you as a potential buyer, as I don't want you looking at lower starting prices and thinking that I'm referring to a made up price tag. I'm not. None of the Nintendo Switch 2 consoles sell at their original retail prices.
Quick recap: The Switch 2 was released last year at $449.99/£395.99; the price hike happened this September; the standard price is now $499.99/£419.99.
If you're in America... what the hell are you doing up?!
But, let's presume you're in Washington, DC, and it's nearly 5am, and you're looking for Switch deals. This is for you!
The best US deal is on a Switch 2 console, and it's down from $499 to $469 over at Woot. This is a fairly big deal, mainly because in previous years there just weren't any Switch console deals in the US at all.
Good times.
As of this drizzly UK morning, the best Switch Black Friday deal that I can find is this bundle: The Switch 2 console that comes with the Switch Sports Resort game. It's down from £439.99 to £399 over at Amazon.
This record low price actually first got released on 19 November this year, so it's not actually a Black Friday exclusive. But it remains the best UK deal I can find.
Good morning Switch deal hunters! It's officially Black Friday, and I've got some good news – there are genuine discounts on Switch consoles, bundles, and games in both the UK and US.
That's not actually always the case! We've been covering Switch Black Friday deals for a few years now, and often deals are only on games and some bundles – especially in the US.
A good sign. Let the deals flow!
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