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(Image credit: CRKD) If you play primarily in handheld mode, the CRKD Nitro Deck offers a massive comfort upgrade, especially during long sessions where grip and precision count. You still get core features like gyro controls and rumble, alongside customisable perks including interchangeable thumb stick caps and programmable back buttons. CRKD Nitro Deck: £39.99 £31.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: Future/Nintendo) If you're holding out for a Switch OLED discount, going refurbished is your best bet as of right this minute (it may change later in the day, when the USA wakes up). Top retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, sell professionally restored, like-new units that usually include a full warranty. Right now, Amazon has a renewed Switch OLED listed for just £241.99 – and that's been reduced since yesterday's £259 price.

(Image credit: Nintendo) I have a soft spot for crazy Nintendo accessories. I remember when I was a kid in the 80s, playing my SNES. Christmas came around and Santa did me a solid, popping a Superscope in my stocking. I don't think I've ever been happier... Well for some reason Nintendo don't make horribly over-engineered plastic fantastic accessories like they did. Instead, you'll have to make do with more functional add-on like this Steering Wheel, down from £16.99 to £11 over at Amazon.

(Image credit: Nintendo/Amazon) This is the ideal time to upgrade your setup with discounted cases, controllers, and other accessories – things that always do well over BF. There are savings on PowerA controllers over at Amazon right now – up to 26% off. There's some really cool designs here!

OK, I can report on the first UK Switch deal that is better than yesterday's deal prices: Mario Party bundle at Very was down from £475.99 to £451.99 yesterday. It's now down to £449.98! Yeah OK, it's only an extra few bob. But I'm here to report on all the deals, so I'm excited :) (Image credit: Very)

I've mentioned it in my intro, but I want to make it crystal clear – there was a price hike this September, due to a global chip shortage (and other political events), so all the deals that I cover today and over the weekend are in relation to those prices – not the original retail prices. That's important for you as a potential buyer, as I don't want you looking at lower starting prices and thinking that I'm referring to a made up price tag. I'm not. None of the Nintendo Switch 2 consoles sell at their original retail prices. Quick recap: The Switch 2 was released last year at $449.99/£395.99; the price hike happened this September; the standard price is now $499.99/£419.99.

(Image credit: Nintendo) If you're in America... what the hell are you doing up?! But, let's presume you're in Washington, DC, and it's nearly 5am, and you're looking for Switch deals. This is for you! The best US deal is on a Switch 2 console, and it's down from $499 to $469 over at Woot. This is a fairly big deal, mainly because in previous years there just weren't any Switch console deals in the US at all. Good times.

(Image credit: Nintendo) As of this drizzly UK morning, the best Switch Black Friday deal that I can find is this bundle: The Switch 2 console that comes with the Switch Sports Resort game. It's down from £439.99 to £399 over at Amazon. This record low price actually first got released on 19 November this year, so it's not actually a Black Friday exclusive. But it remains the best UK deal I can find.