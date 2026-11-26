Quick read: Stranger Than Heaven, out 15 January 2027, trades modern Japan for five decades of period crime drama with a multilingual script and a fresh visual style, and it could be RGG Studio's biggest global hit yet.

When it comes to capturing contemporary Japan, no studio does it better than RGG Studio and its long-running Yakuza / Like A Dragon series, to the point that players are drawn in not only by its crime-based, melodramatic narrative and surreal side quests, but also by the chance to engage in virtual tourism. But its upcoming title, Stranger Than Heaven, marks a departure with a more ambitious vision, taking the player on an epic journey across five decades of early 20th-century Japan.

Having had the opportunity to play the game from the start at a recent hands-on event, I can say Stranger Than Heaven's story doesn't begin in Japan but in the US. While RGG Studio has specialised in making games for a Japanese audience, the past decade has seen Sega make concerted efforts to bring the Yakuza series to a global audience, with 2024's Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth even largely taking place in Hawaii. Stranger Than Heaven also explores Japan during a period of modernisation and Western influence, as shown through its protagonist, Makoto Daito, an orphan with mixed heritage from America and Japan.

(Image credit: Sega)

I begin with him fleeing poverty, racial discrimination and cops trying to pin a crime on him, as he stows away on a ship in San Francisco that's bound for Japan, hoping to start a new life - almost like a reverse of the immigrant American Dream narrative.

In Makoto, we have a young man whose mixed heritage is made clear by his distinct blue eyes, while English is his first language, a radical change from Yakuza's typically middle-aged Japanese characters, which perhaps also reflects the game being developed by a young team, with game director Mikinobu Abe still in his twenties. Not that this was a factor in choosing a younger protagonist, since we'll also follow Makoto as he ages over five decades.

(Image credit: Sega)

Japan goes global

While RGG Studio's characters have always been societal outcasts as part of the criminal underworld, Makoto and another stowaway, Yu Shinjo, have their mixed heritage also single them out in Japan, as passersby don't hesitate to address them as "keto", an ethnic slur against foreigners that literally translates to "hairy barbarian". It's perhaps how he finds a kind of solidarity with the Black smugglers they have stowed away with, whose charismatic leader, Orpheus, is played by none other than Snoop Dogg.

It's a casting choice that reflects Stranger Than Heaven's ambitions to appeal to a global audience, as is the game's theme song with English and Japanese lyrics performed by pop artists Tori Kelly and Ado respectively, who also have roles in the game. What that also means is that rather than having separate language dubs, the game features a single multilingual audio track, putting to bed any 'subs-versus-dubs' debates, while also arriving at a time when multilingual entertainment is getting more mainstream attention, such as the Emmy-winning Shogun.

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(Image credit: Sega)

"This decision was made to authentically portray Makoto’s dual heritage," Abe clarifies. "The narrative centres on the conflicts and challenges that arise from his identity and cultural background." That's something I was also able to appreciate in the game's opening hours set in Kokura, Fukuoka, in 1915, when Makoto is fresh off the boat and, even as someone who doesn't speak the language, I can hear how he is less confident and fluent in Japanese.

"As the story moves through different eras, Makoto and Yu do not simply grow older; they gradually adapt to life in Japan," Abe explains. "We wanted to express that growth through subtle changes in their body language, mannerisms, and Japanese pronunciation. This meant carefully considering how comfortable they should appear in each scene, so that their adjustment to the environment would feel gradual and natural rather than sudden."

(Image credit: Sega)

Recreating Japan across eras

During my hands-on, I also got to explore a couple of other eras, including Kure, Hiroshima in 1929 and Minami, Osaka in 1943. Notably, the passage of time is not presented in one location but in a new city each time. While that does follow a geographical trajectory, starting from the South of Japan and working your way across the country until the story culminates in Tokyo in 1965, the cities picked also serve a narrative purpose.

"Kokura was a major industrial city back then, so it felt natural as the destination for someone who had stowed away on a ship," Abe explains. "We chose Kure in 1929 because it is strongly associated in Japan with yakuza stories, most famously through the film Battles Without Honor and Humanity. It has a particular significance for Makoto, who is conflicted over whether he sees himself as Japanese or American, and entering the world of the yakuza - a distinctly Japanese organisation - intensifies that struggle. At the same time, Kure was a major military port with a significant international population, giving Makoto opportunities to encounter people and experiences that reflect another side of his identity."

(Image credit: Sega)

With five cities, or rather districts within those cities, it also means a focus on smaller but more densely designed maps closer to Yakuza's Kamurocho compared to the larger, sprawling spaces in the more recent Like A Dragon games.

"Each new city will feel genuinely distinct - not only visually, but also in the way it plays and invites exploration," Abe explains. "Kokura is a dense city where most buildings can be entered, offering players a great deal of depth to explore. Kure is a city built along a coastal mountainside, creating a vertical landscape that encourages exploration across multiple elevations. In Minami, the buildings become taller, and players can enter large multi-tenant complexes."

(Image credit: Sega)

While there is a challenge in depicting the main cast physically ageing across five decades, it's also expressed through fashion, which really stood out as I played through three of Stranger Than Heaven's eras, with Makoto sporting a different hairstyle and clothes in each one. I also received an answer from art director Daishi Kanaya on these fashion choices, and why, unlike recent Yakuza games, the player won't have free rein to customise them.

"Rather than simply incorporating the fashions of the time, we wanted Makoto’s appearance and clothing to convey his position and situation in life, the relationships around him, and the environment he is living in at that point in the story - for example, what kind of organisation he belongs to and how much financial security he has," Kanaya explains. "We have not made his appearance customisable by the player. We felt it was important for us to present the version of Makoto that is most appropriate to each stage of his life, so that players can more strongly experience his journey as a person."

(Image credit: Sega)

Advancing the Dragon Engine

Stranger Than Heaven's ambitions are also evident in the technical advances made with RGG Studio's decade-old in-house Dragon Engine. While recent games have been made as cross-platform releases, this one is coming exclusively to current-gen, which has allowed the studio to incorporate more complex human behaviour to make the world feel more alive, and to use advanced post-processing and lighting to elevate the visuals. This is especially great during the game's lengthy cutscenes, something the studio already prides itself on doing, which also show its flair and understanding of drama, as these aren't just reserved for bombastic action sequences but really shine during quiet human moments, such as Makoto's first meeting with Tae, played exquisitely by Shogun's Moeka Hoshi.

However, Abe clarifies that he also worked closely with Kanaya to develop a distinct visual style that wasn't just about high-fidelity photorealism. "Kanaya has a background in oil painting, while I come from a filmmaking background, so we brought our respective perspectives together as we searched for a visual identity unique to this title," he explains. "We studied vintage lenses, old films, record covers, and paintings from the period, trying to understand what made those works feel so distinctive - the way they captured light, the softness of their focus, and the texture they created."

(Image credit: Sega)

As a new game that sets itself apart from the Yakuza series, even if it's still technically in the same universe, portraying what will be the origins of the Tojo Clan, Stranger Than Heaven has been built from the ground up, a change from the studio's approach to efficiently recycling assets for its successive Yakuza titles. That includes a radically different, if at times awkward, dual-limbed combat system that I previously grappled with at Gamescom, as well as many more new bespoke animations, including everyday actions like Makoto eating food from a stall or drinking from a fountain.

"While some motions from previous titles were used as a starting point, they were extensively revised - often to the point that their origins would be unrecognisable. This was necessary because Makoto, his world, and the story surrounding him represent a major departure from our previous games. The way people walk and carry themselves differs from a modern setting, and Makoto’s behaviour and reactions to his environment are specific to his character and era. As a result, we needed to create and adjust the animations accordingly."

In the case of the combat system, while I still found it a bit of a struggle, especially against multiple foes, it's also intentional so that you're not just easily smacking down enemies like Yakuza's Kazuma Kiryu with simple but powerful inputs. "We took a lot of inspiration from Japanese yakuza films and found how raw their action can feel," Abe explains. "The characters are not martial arts masters; their fights are often desperate and unrefined. They grab each other’s clothes, struggle at close range, and use whatever is around them. It is not simply a matter of throwing punches and kicks. In these films, violence often carries a real sense of life-or-death tension - it is a matter of killing or being killed. Creating that tension, and allowing players to experience Makoto’s fear, desperation, and gradual growth firsthand, was at the core of our approach to the tone of the combat."

(Image credit: Sega)

Reimagining history

While a lot of research was carried out to ensure environments were authentic to their time period, the game also carries the disclaimer that it is "in no way a reproduction of actual history", which perhaps also gives it licence to be a little anachronistic, such as having Snoop Dogg rapping a few bars in the title song, which musically also has some hip-hop influences, despite the genre originating in the US in the 1970s outside of Stranger Than Heaven's setting. Snoop himself might also be a bit of a distraction - as has been the controversial casting of the late Tupac Shakur, who wasn't shown during this hands-on - as there's a scene where Orpheus teaches Makoto how to roll his own tobacco (indicative of its time period; smoking in this game actually gives you buffs), though given one of the ingredients is "grass", I couldn't help but be taken out of the moment and think, yep, that's Snoop.

"What mattered to us was depicting a reimagined world and era with a sense of realism to depict what we wanted as a gameplay experience and narrative," Abe explains. "The same approach applied to the casting of Snoop Dogg. Orpheus would teach Makoto how to survive in Japan and how to make money through music and show business, and at the same time, he is a smuggler who brings Makoto from America to Japan. He needed to be someone formidable - someone with musical talent who could also handle emotionally demanding scenes. So from early on, we had the idea that it would be amazing if Snoop Dogg could play the role."

(Image credit: Sega)

(Image credit: Sega)

That still leaves the question of setting a story across a period of Japanese history that, while full of cultural change, is also controversial. Considering that Stranger Than Heaven's story depicts racial discrimination in Japan, I can't help but think of the multigenerational drama Pachinko, also beginning in 1915, depicting the treatment of Korean immigrants in Japan during its imperial rule of Korea, which seems entirely absent. You could also argue that the story intentionally skims over more controversial moments in the country's history, notably omitting the 1930s, when it invaded China, and ending before the civil unrest of the late 1960s.

Ultimately, Abe argues that the focus is more on Makoto's personal journey than on recounting history. "The game does touch on historical events, for example, its 1943 Osaka setting takes place during wartime, but the narrative is fundamentally centred on Makoto Daito’s life rather than depicting history in detail," he explains. "Even during war, which profoundly affects the lives of everyone, people still live their own individual lives, and Makoto is no different."

Stranger Than Heaven is then as ambitious as it is contentious, but through its Japanese-Western cultural exchanges and a significant upgrade of visuals and systems, it has the potential to be RGG Studio's biggest global hit to date.

Stranger Than Heaven releases on 15 January 2027 for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.