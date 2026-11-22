GTA 6's Lucia has a unique animation where she budges doors open with her hips when her hands are full.

There's a moment in GTA 6 where Lucia is carrying drinks, her hands are full, and she turns around and bumps a door open with her hip. It's an animation repeated throughout the game, subtle but realistic. I picked up on this in my GTA 6 review when Lucia buys a shake and ice cream and has to nudge the door with her hip to get through.

It’s tiny and incidental. It’s also, according to Rockstar’s animators, the kind of thing that took months to get right. I can see why this, along with other little animation flourishes, such as the way Lucia and Jason pull bag straps over their heads to shoulder a loot sack or how they climb in and out of cars, windows, and straddle bikes – little animation touches that build realism.

The same attention to detail can be found in the ways Lucia and Jason interact, with kisses, hugs, tickles and playful nudges. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Why a door is worth months of work

Mike Jones, Director of Animation: Gameplay Animation, says the aim from the start was a game that felt “fast and responsive yet maintain a weight which grounds our world in realism”. Red Dead Redemption 2 had a slower heartbeat that suited its setting, he says. “Jason and Lucia’s world demands a faster pacing to interactions and movement.”

That pace comes with detail attached. “We put a huge effort into the details,” Jones says, “which means teams caring about something as mundane as how the players might use a door when carrying drinks.”

The result is Lucia turning her back to push through with her hip while her hands are occupied. “That took months of development,” Jones says, “but it matters.”

Traversal that doesn’t stop you dead

Moving around is a big part of that. Jones says traversal is “far more fluid than anything we’ve achieved before”, with vaulting and climbing designed to keep your momentum. There are “countless variations” depending on how you trigger an action, and you can branch out and chain jumps together, with the landing changing too.

Rooftops are where it really pays off. “The amount of visual detail on the roofs of buildings is astounding,” Jones says, “and the traversal allows for some breathtaking foot chases.”

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It's true, I've spent hours in GTA 6 parkouring around warehouse rooftops looking for entrances and secrets. The animation flows with realism, and Lucia and Jason handle ledges and windows differently. Just brilliant.

GTA 6 is filled with small touches that make the whole so believable. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Jason and Lucia’s physical relationship

Mark Tennant, Vice President of Animation, says the physical side of the partnership needed “a lot of thought and iteration”. Players can interact with their partner in “a natural, loving way”, with “a believable progression based on their overall investment in the relationship”.

The animators had to find “a realistic balance between player agency and partner response while keeping things fun, passionate, and rewarding”, Tennant says.

All of that sits on top of the everyday stuff. Tennant says there are “close to a thousand animation sets for ambient activities”, plus “hundreds of bespoke one-off events and custom sequences”. Keeping them consistent meant working closely with the design team across the whole world.

You’ll never consciously notice most of it. But when a character can’t open a door without bumping a hip, it’s a sign Rockstar wants you to feel the weight of Leonida.

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