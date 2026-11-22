Hi, my name is Petter Faustino and I spend a lot of time painting digitally. In this workshop, I will show you a few of the ideas I like to remind myself of while I paint. I know variations of these tips have been told many times before, but sometimes you need to hear it in a specific way from a specific person in order for it to stick. I hope it helps you to improve your workflow and results.

Painting landscapes is fun, but they usually contain a lot of stuff to keep track of and it’s easy to lose control over a landscape. There are a lot of rules and principles that build on each other, and being able to recognise and find the weak links in your paintings can save a lot of time. I like to work step by step, and I usually try to focus on a couple of things at a time.

I’ve found that simple shapes quickly turn into complex objects, so I like to figure out the big shapes first before I move on to smaller details. There are of course many ways in which to paint, and sometimes you just need to let loose and paint more chaotically, but for me these tips and tricks still work as an overall guide to maintain structure and readability.

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How to simplify painting by using shapes

01. Horiztontals vs verticals (Image: © Petter Faustino) I usually think of forms in paintings as either lying down or standing: e.g., grass lying on the ground vs stone walls that stand up. It is a simplified way of thinking about angles and light, because the ground plane is often more perpendicular to the sun/main light source, and receives more light. Splitting between horizontals and verticals also informs so much more. For instance, most things grow on the horizontal plane, verticals often cast shadows and they create overlaps. I find that thinking this way gives me a nice start to a painting, creates a natural balance and simplifies a lot of the difficulties with light and colour

02. Shadow shapes (Image: © Petter Faustino) Something about big, bold shadow shapes makes the painting process feel a lot more manageable to me. Usually the shadow will play a major part in establishing form and value, but it really shines as a tool for guiding the eye and framing the composition. Dividing the image in two pushes the areas covered in shadow back and allows me to focus my attention on details in the light

03. Splitting things in two (Image: © Petter Faustino) I like to keep things simple, and I usually try to build my images up slowly, bit by bit. I’ll start with two or three different elements, big simple shapes in atmospheric perspective, that I split into horizontals and verticals. Then I split those shapes again into light and dark. This is usually more than enough for me to keep up with and organise early on. Once I feel like the perspective and values are working, I start adding in details, playing with the surfaces, putting in more stuff.

04. Readability (Image: © Petter Faustino) I’ve done a lot of art studies focusing on limited greyscale palettes (three to five tones). This has helped me a lot in both simplifying images and understanding compositions. I think of values like a chessboard: values have to be different enough so shapes stand apart, and the shapes standing apart are contrasted with shapes blending. You push and pull to amplify and obscure. Exaggerating values and pushing a graphical read helps me to keep it simple and focus on big shapes. It also helps me to control overall readability, and allows me to push storytelling by enhancing focal points

05. Diagonals and movement (Image: © Petter Faustino) I like to use diagonals in my compositions because they are very effective in guiding the eye. Placing a focal point at the end of a diagonal shape is a very simple and effective way of presenting something. I also very much enjoy slow-rising clouds in the background to indicate some movement, which again adds a bit of life into a painting. Little birds or leaves in the wind are other small details that can make a big difference in giving a painting some life and movement.

06. Marks that amplify volume and perspective (Image: © Petter Faustino) I’m very fond of brush marks that amplify the shapes they are describing, even better if the brush marks also help guide the eye. Adding details on a flat surface is hard, but you can usually apply patches of dirt and scratches on nearly anything. If you apply marks that follow the established perspective, you are boosting the volume and structure in your paintings significantly. By using value shifts and clever placement, you can also guide the eye through the planes in your painting as you see fit

07. Compressed values (Image: © Petter Faustino) When working with value, understanding how to highlight areas with contrast is one side of the coin. The other side is understanding how to add structure and detail in areas with low contrast, outside of your areas of interest. When working on structure and detail, in an area cast in shadow or far away in the distance, I use values that are very similar in tone. I think of these ‘low interest’ areas as having their own very compressed value palette. I find that simplified marks allow the details to still be visible, but because of their compressed value range they don’t conflict with the composition or areas of interest

08. Paths you can follow (Image: © Petter Faustino) I think environments are a lot of fun when you can stare at them and imagine yourself or a character moving through them. The longer I am looking at a painting, the more I imagine smells, sounds and music. So because I enjoy this in other people’s work, I try to replicate it in my own. I try to make pathways that follow some sort of plan or logic, I add in multiple pathways that go in different directions, and I try to make long view distances so that people can stay a while and hopefully imagine little adventures while they look.

09. Overlapping abundance (Image: © Petter Faustino) Overlapping is the environment artist’s best friend. It is as effective in primary school as it is in the world of professional illustration. It creates abundance and space, and it does so fairly cheaply, without all the requirements of other techniques. Paired together with atmospheric perspective, it is incredibly effective, and a lot of fun.

10. Triangles and squares (Image: © Petter Faustino) To keep things simple in my head, I try to break objects down into geometric shapes when I am painting. This sometimes leads to the painting actually looking very complicated, which is a nice bonus. The first order is to simplify the overall shapes into mixes of cylinders, pyramids, boxes and spheres. But after this, I like to break down surfaces themselves into triangles and mixes of squares. I like triangles a lot because I think they are very effective at indicating different angles in a plane, and they pair very well together. Layering surfaces in squares makes me feel like I’m making a grid, and while that can be great in certain environments, I often prefer triangles for breaking down more complicated, organic surfaces.

11. Pinched shadows (Image: © Petter Faustino) ‘Pinched shadows’ is a phrase I use to describe shadow in corners, cracks and other tight spaces light is struggling to reach. It is more commonly referred to as ‘occluded shadows’, but I find that to be a very wide category so I’ve narrowed this down for myself, to specify something that is very handy for definition and structure. Shadows are a sliding scale of less light, but we often think of them as something opposite of light. ‘Occluded shadows’ is often used to describe details in areas cast in shadow, but I apply my pinches in the light areas as well. Corners often need a little punch, particularly if the perspective is not indicating the form on its own. I’ll use a slightly darker tone to pinch out intersections in corners and smaller details.

12. Colour with grey (Image: © Petter Faustino) It was a big revelation to me when I learned how much grey is used in a lot of paintings I thought of as very colourful. Left with a strong impression of the colours that were built up to shine, I didn’t really register all the desaturated colours surrounding them. I find now when using this myself that the palette is a lot easier to control for me as well, because I get a wide spectrum using a small palette. I enjoy splitting things, and I often split my colour palette in two early on, but by blending in grey or applying it directly, I often feel like I have more than enough tones to structure my painting around.

13. Characters and storytelling (Image: © Petter Faustino) Characters often tell a story simply by existing in a painting, but if you can have them interact with something or someone, they very quickly bring the world in your paintings to life. There have been a lot of jokes made on behalf of the famous stick-man and his adventures through concept art, but I do not think we should cast him aside. Just because something is simple does not mean it is any less effective, and simply by existing he does bring a certain abstract story with him. He also brings a sense of scale, which is great.

14. Applied studies over reference (Image: © Petter Faustino) Reference is awesome and you should use it, but when slotting things into a landscape, simply using reference can be a detour through a lot of pain and suffering. I often need to familiarise myself a little with the general structure if I am painting something very new. Say you want to put a giant pit next to the character in your painting, but you are unfamiliar with painting pits. Painting straight from reference, unless you are very comfortable with perspective and volume, can feel very clunky. Controlling the light and value so that they match the scene you already have can be very difficult. In these cases, I highly recommend painting a couple of quick studies and then coming back to the painting and reference after.

15. Paint a bit of everything (Image: © Petter Faustino) Even if you are specialising in environments, I think you should try to study some anatomy as well. I think the more different stuff you paint, the easier it is to build an overall understanding for forms in general, and there are some unexpected crossovers between anatomy and environments. Ears, for example, can be a great shape for designing unique canyons or spooky sci-fi worlds. They are relatively unique, however, and unless you have that shape catalogued in the back of your mind from previous studies, you might be missing out on a pretty interesting volume structure.

Big shape build up for a solid structure Starting with a basic shape, add details, separation and shadow.

(Image credit: Petter Faustino)

A) Lasso tool

For a big shape, I prefer the lasso tool initially, but a flat hard-edged brush is nice for touch-ups after the initial fill-in. Sometimes it’s nice to have a rough sketch to base the shape on, but you can also add lines over the shape after it is placed, and let the shape influence and limit the sketch.

B) Big shapes defined

Here we separate the verticals from horizontals. You can work dark to light, or light to dark, but the trick is to get a good separation between surfaces. You also have to think big and simple: this isn’t super-strict, particularly if it’s an organic shape. Organise your landscape into these two categories.

C) Shadow and diagonals

To solidify the structure, we indicate a light direction and punch out intersections and corners with pinched shadows. We also introduce diagonal surfaces between the horizontals and verticals. At this point, the structure is starting to take form. Smaller details added will follow the same rules.

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