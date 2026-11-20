Lavera Grace is a watercolour artist from Australia who has always felt drawn to magical stories and the natural world. She says that inky lines and layered watercolours feel the most natural medium to achieve this, allowing ideas to flow onto the paper.

Below, Lavera briefly presents four examples of her work. If you're inspired and need supplies for your own work, see our guides to the best watercolour paints and the best watercolour pencils. We also have a selection of watercolour tutorials.

The Faerie Frog Prince

(Image credit: Lavera Grace)

“Inspired by the fairy tale, The Frog Prince, I had an idea to tell the story in the faerie kingdom. I wanted to depict this encounter as a moment of enchantment between two characters.”

The Gloaming

(Image credit: Lavera Grace)

“The Twilight films inspired the atmosphere and colour palette of this painting. I wanted it to feel cold, at that magical time of evening right before dark, beneath a bright full moon.”

Spellbound

(Image credit: Lavera Grace)

“I created this artwork during a phase of obsessive reading. After struggling to find inspiration and wishing to be back in my books, the concept for this piece emerged organically.”

Kelp Harvest

(Image credit: Lavera Grace)

“I used my subject matter to create a border for the scene. I’ve recently been inspired to experiment more with shape and design; to not always have my compositions so confined within borders.”

You can see Lavera's work in progress on her YouTube channel.

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This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. You can order back issues.

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