Host the perfect craft night with 15% off pottery painting kits
The Pott’d early Black Friday sale is not to be missed.
Though it pains me to entertain it so early, Christmas is on the horizon, and it's time to start thinking ahead about those all-important presents. If you're looking for something a little different for that creative in your life, pottery and painting kits are a great gifting option, whether you're looking to create your own DIY present or simply gift the joy of handmade crafting.
This Black Friday, we're already seeing some great deals on art supplies, from paint pens to coloured pencils, but Pott'd's DIY kits are the perfect all-in-one gift. Packed with all the goodies you need to start your own pottery project or decorate your own custom creation, these nifty sets are a great gift for beginners and crafting queens alike.
The Pott'd all-in-one pottery kit features all you need to create your own custom creations. From premium air-dry clay to sculpting tools and sponges, it's the perfect all-rounder gifting option, whether you're buying for a seasoned creative or a complete beginner. With regular, minimalist, pastel, neon and glitter paint options, you pick the vibe and let your creativity run wild.
Looking for something a little more beginner-friendly? This wine glass painting kit is a great option for a wholesome craft night in with friends. With 10 custom enamel paints and 2 user-friendly paint pens, it's perfect for novice creatives looking for a simple craft that's (relatively) mess-free. And if you're stuck for ideas, Pott'd has a host of helpful follow-along videos to help you get inspired.
Another craft night favourite, this adorable mug painting kit is the perfect way to unwind and let your creative mind wander. Simply paint your perfect design and bake the mugs to set them in place. With 12 ceramic paints to choose from, there's a whole rainbow to inspire you, whether you want a minimalist mug or an all-out explosion of colour.
For something a little different to the typical mug painting kit (hey, I'm not knocking it; it's a classic for a reason), this vase painting kit is a perfect option. Featuring two distinct shapes, these delicate vases offer the perfect canvas for artistic freedom, and with 12 premium ceramic paints to choose from, it's the perfect beginner's project. Practice your intricate florals or get abstract with bold shapes and colours – the choice is yours.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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