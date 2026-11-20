Though it pains me to entertain it so early, Christmas is on the horizon, and it's time to start thinking ahead about those all-important presents. If you're looking for something a little different for that creative in your life, pottery and painting kits are a great gifting option, whether you're looking to create your own DIY present or simply gift the joy of handmade crafting.

This Black Friday, we're already seeing some great deals on art supplies, from paint pens to coloured pencils, but Pott'd's DIY kits are the perfect all-in-one gift. Packed with all the goodies you need to start your own pottery project or decorate your own custom creation, these nifty sets are a great gift for beginners and crafting queens alike.

Save 15% Pott'd Home Pottery Kit: was $49 now $41.65 at Amazon The Pott'd all-in-one pottery kit features all you need to create your own custom creations. From premium air-dry clay to sculpting tools and sponges, it's the perfect all-rounder gifting option, whether you're buying for a seasoned creative or a complete beginner. With regular, minimalist, pastel, neon and glitter paint options, you pick the vibe and let your creativity run wild.

Save 15% Pott'd Paint-a-Wine Glass Kit: was $59 now $50.15 at Amazon Looking for something a little more beginner-friendly? This wine glass painting kit is a great option for a wholesome craft night in with friends. With 10 custom enamel paints and 2 user-friendly paint pens, it's perfect for novice creatives looking for a simple craft that's (relatively) mess-free. And if you're stuck for ideas, Pott'd has a host of helpful follow-along videos to help you get inspired.

Save 15% Pott'd Mug Painting Kit : was $49 now $41.65 at Amazon Another craft night favourite, this adorable mug painting kit is the perfect way to unwind and let your creative mind wander. Simply paint your perfect design and bake the mugs to set them in place. With 12 ceramic paints to choose from, there's a whole rainbow to inspire you, whether you want a minimalist mug or an all-out explosion of colour.