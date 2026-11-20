Adobe software might still rule in many industries, but there's a growing number of alternatives, from Canva's free Affinity to open-source Krita, Maxon's Autograph for motion design and DaVinci Resolve for video editing. Into the fray, comes a new artist-led app who's main selling points include the fact that it DOESN'T have any generative AI tools.

NIVA is clean and light, works in your browser and it's led by a conceptual artist rather than a software developer. After it was announced on Instagram this week, it picked up close to 30,000 users in 48 hours.

I Built My Own Design Software : Full NIVA Walkthrough - YouTube Watch On

Like the recent AI-coded Adobe clones, NIVA was born out of a frustration with the direction of a certain Californian software giant. But it takes a very different approach. It wasn't vibe coded, and it doesn't attempt to replicate the look, feel or functions of any one existing program.

The project's led by Stuart Semple, an artist who previously annoyed Anish Kapoor by creating a very black shade of black.

"With Adobe pushing AI further into its tools, I wanted somewhere people could still practise their craft and make things themselves. No AI doing it for them," he says. "NIVA is very much our own thing that we've all built together.

Having previously made FREETONE, a free alternative to Pantone colours, with Culture Hustle, he started a Kickstarter for a project that was initially called Abode. He raised $240,000 from 3,000 backers, a few hundred of whom have been using the software regularly over a year and a half of beta testing. Around 10 people were involved more heavily in making the software, but Stuart says he largely built it himself "with help from some geeky friends from time to time when I've got stuck."

At some point the name changed, and the project became NIVA. "I can't say I woke up to a nasty letter from the lawyers representing Adobe for legal reasons, so I won't," Stuart comments.

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(Image credit: Niva)

NIVA has many of the core tools and functionalities of a program like Photoshop. There are brushes, a pen tool with boolean ops, cloning and healing tools, layers, curve adjustments and blend modes, type tools with kerning, layouts and gradients.

But it's lighter, with a more minimalist UI and fewer menus despite providing the ability to draw vectors, manipulate photos and lay out text and pages all in a single app. Users also get a portfolio page, and there's a visual asset library called Storehouse, where you can store, sort, search and share work. Work can be exported in formats including PDF and SVG.

The pricing model is refreshing too. There's no subscription, and NIVA is free to use for an hour a day. You can buy full-day passes for $10 a time, or you can buy permanent access for $100. If you buy a day pass and later go permanent, the price of the day pass will be discounted. This allows a full opportunity to try the software before committing.

The response so far has been more enthusiastic than Stuart ever imagined. "I'm so excited and a bit freaked out", he admits, adding that what he finds most encouraging is that over half of the people who used NIVA in those first 48 hours made something with it within 40 seconds of getting access.

"We're finally at a stage where it's stable enough and good enough to share with the world," he adds. It's only version one, the start of something I hope will be great. I still have loads I want to do with it".

You can use the software online at NIVA.design