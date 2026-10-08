Someone just rebuilt Adobe Creative Cloud with AI – then gave it away for free

The world of Photoshop alternatives has become a lot more interesting in the last few years, and not just because of the plethora of worthy candidates that have emerged. The likes of Canva and Affinity continue to give Adobe a run for its money, but Adobe itself has also pushed some users away, thanks to its AI terms and cancellation policies.

And it's the latter that apparently inspired a solo developer to recreate several of Adobe's most popular tools, including Photoshop, Premiere and Illustrator. These were rebuilt using Claude and Rust.

(Image credit: Artcraft)

Writing on Hacker News, software developer Brandon Thomas said he was inspired to create the clones after he "got bit by the dark pattern "cancellation fee" one too many times."

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"I'm not just some casual vibe coder. I'm a 15-year industry veteran who has written everything from six-nines payment rails that move billions of dollars of transaction volume a day to advanced robotics and optics automation," Thomas announced on Reddit. "I've used Rust extensively for about a decade, and I know how to build and maintain large-scale Rust projects."

"Software is over," he added in a comment on Hacker News.

Is it? Really? It looks to me like Thomas used software to create a clone of some software. And while copying Adobe might sound exciting in a stick-it-to-the-man sort of way, I'm not sure it's a positive omen for the future of software or creativity. Is using AI to create a carbon copy of something as exciting as, say, creating something new?

And it's hard to imagine professional creatives feeling confident enough to place their files, and their livelihoods, in the hands of AI-generated software.

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As one Redditor puts it, "There is a pretty fricking huge difference between an unproven software that vaguely looks like Photoshop and probably can do some of the things that Photoshop can do and a dependable, robust productivity software that you can count on working right and being maintained long-term."