My all-time favourite pro headphones got a £100 price cut for Black Friday
The German-made HEDDphone D1 is down from £599 to £499.
I test out the very best audiophile wired headphones for a living and out of all of them, the best open-back option is hands down the HEDDphone D1. And even at its original price of £599, it's worth every penny.
But thanks to this early Black Friday headphone deal, the HEDDphone D1 is now down from £599 to £499 over at Peter Tyson.
Open-back headphones are the holy grail for audiophiles craving a spacious soundstage, but they usually offer some unique hurdles to achieve true tonal accuracy. When I first heard the HEDDphone D1 last November, I said that the German audio company had cracked the code. It's why they remain my top pick of the best-sounding wired, over-ear headphones at any price.
Sure, the HEDDphone D1 pack world-first driver technology and are hand-built in Germany, but for me that's not the main pull. It's the sound these things make! If you want neutral, balanced, slightly lean and mean but with exquisite detail, they're the best option at £599 – and a steal at £499!
If you do get the HEDDphone D1 it's worth getting a quality headphone stand too. And you really don't have to spend loads of money to get a good-quality, handsome, wooden stand. For me a good option is the Linkidea wooden stand. Even when it's not discounted, under £30 is a bargain.
New tech, great sound
Usually I don't pay the marketing hype much time, but I make an exception with the HEDDphone D1. That's because they offer the world’s first dynamic driver headphone with a Thin-Ply Carbon Diaphragm (TPCD). Developed in partnership with Swedish material specialists Composite Sound, this aerospace-grade tech controls resonance structurally, eliminating the need for normal driver damping (and the compromises that that method invariably brings). What that all means for me and you is fast transients, and excellent clarity. These things are detailed!
At 350g, they are lightweight for this tier of headphone – audiophile headphones can get heavy at around the £500 mark. With an impedance of 32ohms and 100dB sensitivity, they're easy to drive – including with inexpensive dongle DACs.
This is a genuinely special headphone, and a decent Black Friday price.
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Beren cut his teeth as Staff Writer on digital art magazine ImagineFX, and has since worked on and edited several creative titles, including Paint & Draw and Computer Arts. As Ecom Editor on Creative Bloq, when he's not reviewing the latest audiophile headphones or evaluating the best designed ergonomic office chairs, he’s testing laptops, TVs and monitors, all so he can find the best tech deals for Creative Bloq’s digital professional audience.
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