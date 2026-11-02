6 of my favourite earphones are on sale in the annual HiFiGo early Black Friday sale

It's time for the world of high quality wired earphones (or IEMs) to get excited, as it's the annual 11/11 sales period, and there are some awesome discounts on already well-priced products.

This year, I want to focus on six of my favourite IEM deals from HiFiGo – one of the biggest operators in the space. These are all earphones that I've actually tried and tested myself, and that I feel hit the sweet spot of excellent sound quality, build quality and value for money.

My absolute favourite would be the Juzear Light Shuttle, which I reviewed only last month. It is my 'neutral with bass-boost' release of the year, and it's currently down from $190 to $155 over at AliExpress.

All six of these IEMs are featured either on my list of the best budget IEMs currently on the market, or my pick of the best IEM under $500.