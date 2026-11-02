6 of my favourite earphones are on sale in the annual HiFiGo early Black Friday sale

Deals
By
Published

Starting from $45, these are all high quality crowd-pleasers.

A selection of the best IEMs on sale in the HiFiGo sale.
(Image credit: HiFiGo)
0

It's time for the world of high quality wired earphones (or IEMs) to get excited, as it's the annual 11/11 sales period, and there are some awesome discounts on already well-priced products.

This year, I want to focus on six of my favourite IEM deals from HiFiGo – one of the biggest operators in the space. These are all earphones that I've actually tried and tested myself, and that I feel hit the sweet spot of excellent sound quality, build quality and value for money.

My absolute favourite would be the Juzear Light Shuttle, which I reviewed only last month. It is my 'neutral with bass-boost' release of the year, and it's currently down from $190 to $155 over at AliExpress.

All six of these IEMs are featured either on my list of the best budget IEMs currently on the market, or my pick of the best IEM under $500.

Beren Neale
Beren Neale
Ecom Editor

Beren cut his teeth as Staff Writer on digital art magazine ImagineFX, and has since worked on and edited several creative titles, including Paint & Draw and Computer Arts. As Ecom Editor on Creative Bloq, when he's not reviewing the latest audiophile headphones or evaluating the best designed ergonomic office chairs, he’s testing laptops, TVs and monitors, all so he can find the best tech deals for Creative Bloq’s digital professional audience.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.