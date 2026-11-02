6 of my favourite earphones are on sale in the annual HiFiGo early Black Friday sale
Starting from $45, these are all high quality crowd-pleasers.
It's time for the world of high quality wired earphones (or IEMs) to get excited, as it's the annual 11/11 sales period, and there are some awesome discounts on already well-priced products.
This year, I want to focus on six of my favourite IEM deals from HiFiGo – one of the biggest operators in the space. These are all earphones that I've actually tried and tested myself, and that I feel hit the sweet spot of excellent sound quality, build quality and value for money.
My absolute favourite would be the Juzear Light Shuttle, which I reviewed only last month. It is my 'neutral with bass-boost' release of the year, and it's currently down from $190 to $155 over at AliExpress.
All six of these IEMs are featured either on my list of the best budget IEMs currently on the market, or my pick of the best IEM under $500.
This is the last IEM that I reviewed, and I was really impressed by its warm/neutral sound, with a textured bass response and clear, clean, yet not over the top treble. Plenty to like about this one, especially its new price of $121.
AliExpress code: USD1125
This is the cheapest IEM on the list, and it's a really good buy. Made of all-metal shells, it's more durable than most $40 IEMs out there, and its take on a V-shape sound signature is fun and energetic. A good all-rounder, though things do get a little spicy up in the treble some times.
AliExpress code: USD1103
This 8-driver IEM is the most expensive IEM on the list, but it's also my favourite. It does musical with smooth upper mids like few other IEMs that I've heard, and there's a fairly big bass shelf in there too for fun. This is smooth and exact, and $251 is an absolute bargain down from $389. Read my Aful Performer 8S review for more.
AliExpress code: USD1140
This two dynamic driver and four balanced armature hybrid IEM is a bit of a classic – and for good reason. It's one of the first to popularise the 'neutral with bass boost' sound signature, otherwise known as New Meta. That means its well balanced in the mids, but has the excitement of elevated bass. One of the best IEMs on the list.
AliExpress code: USD1125
The MiracleOne is the most recent IEM that I've received, and there's lots of like. The comfort is S tier, and that goes a long way when you've got a crowd-pleasing sound to back it up. Honestly I think this single DD isn't the best option at its retail price of $200, but at $155 it becomes a compelling option.
AliExpress code: USD1125
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Beren cut his teeth as Staff Writer on digital art magazine ImagineFX, and has since worked on and edited several creative titles, including Paint & Draw and Computer Arts. As Ecom Editor on Creative Bloq, when he's not reviewing the latest audiophile headphones or evaluating the best designed ergonomic office chairs, he’s testing laptops, TVs and monitors, all so he can find the best tech deals for Creative Bloq’s digital professional audience.
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