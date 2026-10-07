Get audiophile sound at rock-bottom prices, with the best IEM deals for Prime Day

Think of yourself an audiophile? Need high-quality sound for your creative work? Well these days some of the best in-ear monitors (IEMs) cost a lot less than you might think. And with Prime Day upon us, several of our favourites are currently even cheaper.

So you don't miss out, I've rounded up the best IEM deals on Amazon in the US and UK, from a warm, beautifully balanced audiophile favourite to a gaming-friendly set with a swappable USB-C cable, a dual-tuning bargain and a pair of wireless earbuds with noise cancellation.

The discounts here aren't huge, but these IEMs were already outstanding value, so even a few dollars or pounds off makes them more tempting. Best of all, every set has been tested by our audio experts, so you can be sure you're getting genuine quality rather than just a flashy spec sheet.

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Check out the offers below. And if you haven't already, be sure to sign up for Amazon Prime for the best savings.

The best IEM deals

Prime Day IEM deals: USA

Top buy Save $40 Kiwi Ears KE4: was $199 now $159 at Amazon Our reviewer rated the KE4 eight out of 10, singling out its rich, beautifully presented midrange, relaxed treble and all-day comfort. Its isobaric pair of dynamic drivers adds a satisfying thud to the low end, making it a great choice if you want warmth and detail with plenty of bass. Read more Read less ▼

Best value Save $9 Truthear Pure: was $89.99 now $80.99 at Amazon Truthear's Pure pairs warm, gripping bass with a supremely balanced midrange and smooth treble. Its tuning rivals sets costing several times more, and it comes with a cool carry bag and a range of ear tips usually found with pricier IEMs. Read more Read less ▼

Best V-shape Save $22 Juzear Defiant Gamefidelity Edition: was $109.99 now $87.99 at Amazon Our reviewer gave this exciting V-shaped IEM nine out of 10, praising its punchy bass, airy treble and brilliant modular cable, which swaps between 3.5mm and USB-C. With a built-in mic too, it's as good for gaming on PC, PS5 or Switch as it is for music. Read more Read less ▼

Best wireless Save $3 Moondrop Space Travel 2: was $29.99 now $26.99 at Amazon These wireless earbuds punch way above their weight, with a 13mm beryllium-plated driver. They also boast Bluetooth 6.0, active noise cancellation and a 55ms low-latency game mode. Battery life stretches to 31 hours with the case. Read more Read less ▼

Prime Day IEM deals: UK

Top buy Save £9 Truthear Pure: was £89.99 now £80.99 at Amazon If you want one IEM that does everything well, this is it. A single dynamic driver and three balanced armatures deliver a mature, warm-neutral sound with a rich midrange, while its angular 3D-printed shells look striking. These in-ear monitors belong in every audiophile's collection. Read more Read less ▼

Best bass switch Save £3 Fanmusic OoopusX Op.22: was £34.49 now £31.49 at Amazon It's like getting two IEMs for the price of one: a dial switches between a clean, near-neutral tuning and a bombastic bass boost of around 7dB. Our reviewer found the upper mids a little edgy, but as an affordable way to discover what you like, it's superb value. Read more Read less ▼

Best cheap Save £3 Moondrop Space Travel 2: was £29.99 now £26.99 at Amazon What a bargain: for under £27, you get true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, an oversized driver with a beryllium-plated dome and a game mode with just 55ms of latency. The companion app adds one-button EQ presets and custom touch controls. Read more Read less ▼

So which should you choose? If you want the most refined sound for your money, the Truthear Pure is the one to beat in both the US and UK, with a warm, natural tuning that's easy to love. In the US, the Kiwi Ears KE4 is worth the extra if you want gorgeous mids with a hefty dose of bass, while gamers should look to the Juzear Defiant Gamefidelity Edition, with its exciting sound, mic and swappable USB-C cable.

UK buyers on a tight budget should check out the OoopusX Op.22, which gives you two very different sound profiles for little more than £30. And on both sides of the Atlantic, if you'd rather ditch the wires entirely, the Moondrop Space Travel 2 offers impressive sound and noise cancellation for less than a takeaway.

Whichever you go for, try a few different ear tips to get a good seal: it makes a bigger difference than you'd think.