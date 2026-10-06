What?! These high-end IEMS were already a bargain at $200: now they've dropped to $159 for Prime Day

In the world of audiophile in-ear monitors, $200 is the most fiercely contested price point. So for a set to still be getting recommended more than two years after launch, it has to be doing something right. The Kiwi Ears KE4 is exactly that kind of IEM, and it's currently down to $159.20 in the US, and £1147.99 in the UK.

When first released, the Kiwi Ears KE4 were widely hailed as an affordable way into the "New Meta" sound profile: a newer tuning target that's more neutral and balanced than the long-standing Harman target, with fuller mids and less ear-piercing treble.

Check out the best Prime Day headphone deals over at Amazon

Our reviewer gave the KE4 eight out of 10 when he revisited it at the end of 2025, praising its comfort, its non-fatiguing sound and, above all, its midrange. It also earned a spot on his list of the best IEMs under $500.

If you've been holding off on buying a pair, the price has dropped massively for Amazon Prime Day on both sides of the pond, from $199 to $159.20 in the US and from £184.99 to £147.99 in the UK.

At full price, it was a solid buy. At this Prime Day price, it's now seriously tempting. Check out the offers below. If you haven't already, be sure to sign up for Amazon Prime for the best savings.

US Deal Save $39.80 Linsoul Kiwi Ears KE4: was $199 now $159.20 at Amazon With two dynamic drivers handling the bass and two balanced armatures covering the mids and treble, the KE4 delivers a warm, mid-focused sound that's easy to listen to for hours. At $40 off, it's now one of the cheapest ways to get the New Meta sound.

UK deal Save 20% (£37) Linsoul Kiwi Ears KE4: was £184.99 now £147.99 at Amazon Pairing an isobaric dual dynamic driver setup for the low end with two balanced armatures for the mids and highs, the KE4 serves up a warm, richly detailed sound that never tires your ears. With 20% off, it's a bargain entry point into the New Meta tuning.

Sound signature

The KE4's real party trick is its midrange. Vocals and instruments come through detailed, rich and natural, without being pushed so far forward that they sound boxy or thin. That's helped by Kiwi Ears' choice of components: a customised RAB balanced armature driver to blend the bass into the mids, and a Knowles tweeter to give the top end a natural, airy extension.

Then there's the bass. The KE4 uses an isobaric pair of 10mm dynamic drivers, which means there's plenty of thud in the low end. Some audiophile critics have found it a little boomy and lacking texture, and that's worth knowing if you want tight, analytical bass. But crucially, it never smothers those mids. The treble, meanwhile, takes the edge off bright recordings without losing the detail, making the KE4 a refreshingly non-fatiguing listen.

The KE4 is also easy to live with. Its 3D-printed resin shells are light and comfortable over long sessions, and with 28Ω impedance and 102dB sensitivity, it sounds great straight out of a laptop, so you don't need to invest in a fancy DAC/amp to get the best from it.

Kiwi Ears, the brand behind the KE4, is a small team of engineers that's built a strong reputation among musicians and audiophiles for hand-built IEMs that put sound quality ahead of marketing hype. If you've been waiting for the right moment to try one of its sets, this Prime Day deal is it.