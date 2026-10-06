One of the most impressive sub-$200 earphones of 2026 just got reduced by 20% to $152

Two Juzear IEMs really impressed us this year. In fact, one of them remains in the running for best IEM of 2026 based on our tests. And right now it's incredible value because the Juzear Light Shuttle is reduced from $189.99 to $151.99 at Amazon.

We found this to pretty much perfect the 'neutral with bass boost' formula in a way that should gel with most people's listening preferences. Yes, it's a bassy boy, but it has a natural-sounding midrange and impressive, balanced treble, as we noted in our four star review.

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Save 20% ($38) Juzear Light Shuttle: was $189.99 now $151.99 at Amazon We highly recommend the Juzear Light Shuttle to anyone who wants one of the better 'neutral with bass boost' IEMs out there. With an excellent modular cable and plenty of decent ear tips thrown in, it's a solid, technically proficient, neutral U-shaped in-ear monitor that looks interesting and offers great value at this price.

Wired option Save 19% ($20) Juzear Defiant: was $107.99 now $87.99 at Amazon For a cheaper introduction to the audiophile world, the Defiant is a warmer, mid- and vocal-forward set tuned for a more relaxed listening experience. It's less neutral, but a lot of fun. You get a quality cable, decent carrying case, and swappable 3.5mm and USB-C terminations too. We gave it 4.5 stars in our review since it offers such great value.

Sound profiles

We found the Light Shuttle to really nail the classic neutral-with-bass-boost brief, offering a balanced and exciting sound profile that the majority of listeners should like. The lower midrange is fairly dead-on neutral, and the upper midrange is also fairly neutral. The bass is prominent but well controlled. The slight dip between 150-300Hz creates a clean separation between bass and midrange, so the former doesn't bleed into the latter, and the mid-bass delivers more pronounced punch.

As for the Defiant, it's more of a crowdpleaser with a leaner midrange. It delivers clear upfront vocals so there can be a slightly strained timbre and instruments lacking full body. Despite this, it still stands tall among IEMs at its price range and higher.