Sony has revived a cult classic of 80s tech design, and retro fans are foaming at the mouth. Many of us will be familiar with the iconic Walkman, but what was the perfect accompaniment to this newfangled portable music device? Well, the MDR-3 headphones, of course. And now they're back with a bang.

It shouldn't come as a surprise given the rising popularity of wired headphones. While it's only been a decade, we've come full circle, and now they're officially cool again. Sony's MDR-3R USB-C Wired Headphones are going for a tasty £49, but sadly they're currently sold out. But thankfully, if you're on the hunt for something similar, there are several popular dupes.

Sony MDR-3R USB-C Wired Headphones: $59.99 at sony.co.uk The new and improved MDR-3R's are all about preserving heritage. From the packaging to the design of the headphones themselves, there's a distinctly retro appeal to the design, but it's what's inside that counts. The open-air design creates a spacious, airy sound, offering natural, clear vocals and well-balanced sound with rich bass and extended highs.

Save 20% Koss Porta Pro Classic: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon Another retro competitor, the Koss Porta Pros offer elite sound with 60-ohm dynamic drivers, for sound clarity, rich bass, and an ultra-wide frequency response of 15–25,000 Hz. A premium, Koss-branded leatherette pouch offers easy portability thanks to the headphones' collapsible build. With a bolder design than the MDR-3Rs, these are wireless headphones built to stand out, perfect for retro lovers who want a unique, authentic look.

Save 21% Apple EarPods : was $19 now $15 at Amazon Wired EarPods have been having quite the style resurgence, spotted on celebrities like Bella Hadid, Harry Styles and Zendaya (check out @wireditgirls on Instagram for more). The effortless nonchalance of wired EarPods has made them the unshakable leader in the wired headphone game. Simple, clean and cool, they're a no-brainer if you want a more lowkey look.

Not found what you're looking for? Check out the best wired headphone deals based on your region.