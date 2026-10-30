The Dunu Vitruvian promises DaVinci’s JM-1 warmth, trading low end for top-end sparkle

Earphone manufacturer Dunu has just released the DaVinci Vitruvian , a follow-up to one of the most talked-about in-ear monitors (IEMs) of recent years. For the same price as the original ($299.99), it promises a cleaner, more balanced take on the DaVinci sound, and I for one am excited to hear it.

The DaVinci was one of the early high-profile IEMs associated with the JM-1 target and the “New Meta” tuning trend. In terms a normal human can understand, that means a broadly balanced sound, with a generous dollop of extra bass and a relatively relaxed treble. In practice, many people loved its warm, full-bodied sound, but others found the bass overdone and the treble a little too subdued. Still, some of the best representatives of this sound are featured on my list of the best IEMs under $500 for a reason. You'll also find them on my list of the best budget IEMs too.

On paper, the Vitruvian looks like Dunu’s answer to those critics, and suggests the brand is moving in the same direction as much of the industry: towards a more natural, neutral sound. Let's dig into what we can expect...

What's changed?

Interestingly, Vitruvian started life as the DaVinci 2, and the first prototype essentially turned everything up: the same big bass, extra treble drivers and even a bone-conduction driver.

But then, in response to feedback at the Shenzhen International Audio Show, the brand changed tack. Consequently, it reduced the bass, boosted vocal clarity and dropped the bone-conduction driver.

(Image credit: Dunu)

The new name – inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's Vitruvian Man; a naked male figure in two overlapping poses – reflects that shift towards balance. The design pairs two dynamic drivers, one for deep sub-bass and one for bass, with five balanced armatures handling mids and treble.

That’s one more than the DaVinci, and Dunu says the extra treble driver brings smooth, open highs with more air and no harshness. It also promises the bass hits harder and faster than before, even though there’s less of it.

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In the box, you get a modular cable with swappable 3.5mm and 4.4mm plugs and 13 pairs of ear tips. The earpieces themselves sport vintage-inspired faceplates with precision gear details.

Industry shift

For years, the Harman target, with its boosted bass and bright upper mids, has shaped how most headphones and IEMs sound. Lately, though, brands seem to be going for something more natural.

(Image credit: Dunu)

Sennheiser’s HD 480 Pro is a great example. In our review, we called them the best closed-back headphones we’ve heard due to their neutral, balanced sound, with just a touch of bass warmth. As for IEMs, the CrinEar Reference tops our guide to the best IEMs under $500 thanks to its balanced tuning.

The Vitruvian probably won't go that far: Dunu talks up its “enveloping warmth” and “deep bass presence”, making it sound more like a nudge towards neutral than a leap. That said, for anyone who found the DaVinci’s low end overwhelming, that nudge could make all the difference.