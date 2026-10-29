Apple is finally embracing chaos and I’m here for it

I'm calling it: Apple is finally cool. Like, Gen Z cool. For decades, the brand has been a beacon of millennial minimalism, but it seems Apple is finally embracing a bit of playfulness (although it seems some fans aren't ready).

Since the launch of the MacBook Neo, we've seen Apple opt for a quirkier marketing style, and I, for one, am here for it. From the introduction of the Lil' Finder Guy mascot to the release of some of its best adverts to date, Apple finally feels like a brand with personality.

In a new Instagram post, Apple flexed its classic #shotoniPhone campaign with a twist, showcasing the work of young creatives. From a Photo Booth inspired mirror to a larger-than-life hand-crafted iPod Nano, Gen Z are looking to the past with a contemporary twist.

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"Reminds me of the 90’s PlayStation ads more of THIS please," one fan responded. "Seven photographers, one phone, and every frame feels like a different mood. It's a nice reminder that the best camera is mostly about who is holding it," another added.

apple this is stuff of nightmares https://t.co/0CL5UPnFQlOctober 28, 2026

Over on X, the attention was on one particular image – a high-fashion jacket comprised of tangled wired EarPods. "Apple this is stuff of nightmares," a fan on X joked.

The selected images strike a perfect balance of nostalgia and modern design. As Gen Z transforms the familiar into tactile contemporary art, there's an element of disorder and playfulness that signals Apple is finally letting go of its slick, space grey stuffiness.

For more design inspiration, check out Apple Music's new logo or take a look at how this modded iPod became our design editor's favourite piece of tech,