This monitor light has lightened my mood – and it's down to $35!

This time of year always threatens to get me down. Working from home three days a week in a poorly-lit home office will do that, especially with the UK days getting shorter and darker.

But recently I got myself a monitor light, and I feel my mood has genuinely improved. And now you can get the $60 Quntis monitor light that I got for just $33 over at Amazon.

I've found this monitor light to noticeably reduce the eye fatigue that accompanies late-night work/gaming sessions because of the harsh contrast of staring into a brightly lit screen with no ambient lighting. This exact model is my top budget pick of the best monitor light bars, so at $33, it's an absolute bargain.

Save 45% Quantis Monitor Light Bar: was $59.99 now $32.99 at Amazon It's pretty rare that a small bit of tech can make such a positive impact to your well being, but that's exactly what I've found of my monitor light bar. It's got a cool remote control so you don't have to fiddle with the actual bar, and the warm to cool light options are great for any time of day.

Not the design you want for your setup? Check out more of the best monitor light bars below.