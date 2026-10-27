Bambu Lab’s Black Friday sale has started already with up to 20% off 3D printers

Black Friday is one of the best moments to buy a 3D printer, and happily it seems to arrive earlier and last longer every year. The Bambu Lab Black Friday sale has begun already, almost a month before Black Friday itself, and it has some of the best prices we've seen all year.

There's up to $250 off the H2D AMS Combo, an all-in-one creative hub that will serve you for plotting and cutting as well as 3D printing. And for beginners, there's the affordable compact A1 Mini is now just $199.

There's also up to 35% off filament when you buy in bulk, and up to 40% Off on Maker's Supply Model Kits.

Bambu lab is one of the most reliable brands in the business, as our reviewers attest to in our comparison to the best 3D printers. The sale runs until 1 December, making it the last opportunity of the year to get reduced prices.

Bambu Lab Black Friday Sale top picks

US Deals

For beginners Save 9% Bambu Lab A1 mini: was $219 now $199 at Bambu Lab This small budget 3D printer is fantastic value for beginners, hobbyists, students, and makers with limited space who want a reliable, plug-and-play desktop 3D printer to get started without dealing with complex assembly or manual calibration. It offers core Bambu Lab automation smarts at an entry-level price point and is suitable for printing small-scale toys, desk accessories, and functional parts. UK deal: £149 £139

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on Bambu Lab printers in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget that updates 24/7.