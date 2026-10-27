Bambu Lab’s Black Friday sale has started already with up to 20% off 3D printers

Black Friday is one of the best moments to buy a 3D printer, and happily it seems to arrive earlier and last longer every year. The Bambu Lab Black Friday sale has begun already, almost a month before Black Friday itself, and it has some of the best prices we've seen all year.
There's up to $250 off the H2D AMS Combo, an all-in-one creative hub that will serve you for plotting and cutting as well as 3D printing. And for beginners, there's the affordable compact A1 Mini is now just $199.
There's also up to 35% off filament when you buy in bulk, and up to 40% Off on Maker's Supply Model Kits.
Bambu lab is one of the most reliable brands in the business, as our reviewers attest to in our comparison to the best 3D printers. The sale runs until 1 December, making it the last opportunity of the year to get reduced prices.
Bambu Lab Black Friday Sale top picks
US Deals
This small budget 3D printer is fantastic value for beginners, hobbyists, students, and makers with limited space who want a reliable, plug-and-play desktop 3D printer to get started without dealing with complex assembly or manual calibration. It offers core Bambu Lab automation smarts at an entry-level price point and is suitable for printing small-scale toys, desk accessories, and functional parts.
This all-in-one personal creation hub is aimed at creative pros who want a combination of 3D printing with dual left and right nozzles for advanced multi-material and support-interface printing alongside cutting, drawing, and laser engraving all in one machine. We recommend it for
Like the H2D above, the 2S model is also capable of multiple tasks, including, laser engraving, cutting and a pen plotting tool for drawing. The difference is that the H2S has a single-nozzle setup optimised for reliable, large-volume, single-material build rather than multi-material.
This bundle deal combines the older enclosed Bambu Lab P1S CoreXY high-speed 3D printer with the AMS 2 Pro Automatic Material System. It's more compact and doesn't have the multi-tool capabilities of the newer H2D and H2S, and the single-nozzle setup requires purging filament through the single hotend during swaps, but it's a great value entry-level machine for beginners.
Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on Bambu Lab printers in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget that updates 24/7.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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