Wait, the best multicolour 3D printer for beginners is now even cheaper than it was in Amazon's Prime Day sale earlier this week!

Earlier this week, I highlighted what was a pretty great 3D printer deal running as part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. The AnyCubic Kobra X, a machine we rate as one of the best FDM 3D printers for beginners who think they're going to stick with the hobby, was reduced by $130 to $329. This is a rare case where a Prime Day deal has got even better after the sale finished: there's now another $30 off for a record-low price of $299.

If you're not sure which type of machine is best for you, see our guide to the best 3D printers based on our own reviews, but we rate this mid-range FDM printer very highly, and particularly for beginners who want to avoid buying a printer that they might outgrow too quickly. It provides native multicolour printing and larger print sizes than cheaper options, providing more flexibility to develop your craft.

Save 35% ($160) Anycubic Kobra X: was $459.99 now $299.99 at Amazon We expected Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days on Tuesday and Wednesday to have the best 3D printer prices we'd see until Black Friday. In most cases, it probably did, but here's an exception. The already great value Anycubic Kobra X is now $30 cheaper than the Prime Day price of $329, making this a record deal. The Kobra X provides built-in 4-colour printing, which can be expanded to print up to 19 colours if you add extra ACE 2 Pro units (you can include one from the start with the Kobra X Combo, currently reduced from $569.99 to $449.99). With mixed-material printing abilities, AI monitoring, auto-levelling and a 260 × 260 × 260mm build volume. It's well suited for hobbyists who want to make cosplay props or for creators who want to make decorative prints and ornaments, allowing you to jump straight into multicolour 3D printing without spending Bambu Lab money.

The best multicolour 3D printer for beginners?

The Kobra X isn't the cheapest 3D printer for beginners, but we think it could be a better long-term investment for newcomers who think they're going to want to stick with the craft and possibly even develop professionally. It's simple enough for a newcomer to get started with it but also versatile enough that most users won't outgrow it quickly.

Auto levelling, app control and AI monitoring make it easy to use, while the native 4-colour printing – expandable to 19 – mixed-material capabilities and large build volume mean you can grow into the hobby without having to upgrade your machine a year or so down the line.

If it's your first time looking for a 3D printer, be aware that there are two main families of device: resin and FDM printers.

For most beginners, and for 3D printer users in general, FDM is the way to go. It's easier and safer to handle, has lower running costs, less clean up, and you can get larger print sizes for your money. The exception would be if you really need the extra detail that resin 3D printing can provide for small things like tabletop gaming miniatures or small, detailed jewellery (for that, I'd recommend the Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Pro, currently reduced from $669 to $449 at Amazon).

You can see more deals below.