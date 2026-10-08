Love huge 3D prints? Get 50% off the Anycubic Kobra 3 Max

If you want a big multicolour printer without paying a pile of money, the Anycubic Kobra 3 Max Combo is worth a look. The four-colour bundle has dropped from $1,149 to $574 at Anycubic's US store, saving you 50%. It pairs the Kobra 3 Max, with its 420 x 420 x 500mm build volume, with the ACE Pro filament unit for multicolour printing. Top speed is 600mm/s, though Anycubic recommends 300mm/s for everyday use. The eight-colour version is $803. This is clearance stock, so don't expect it to hang around.

Anycubic bills the Kobra 3 Max Combo as the largest consumer-grade multicolour 3D printer, which is its own claim. On build volume, at least, it holds up against the obvious rivals. For more Prime Day 3D printer deals, see our live blog.

Clearance deal Save 50% ($575) ANYCUBIC Kobra 3 Max Combo: was $1,149 now $574 at Anycubic This printer has a huge build volume for larger projects. It is on clearance, so not a true Prime-adjacent deal, but brings the price down very nicely.



Anycubic's specs: 420*420*500mm print volume ACE pro Flawless 8-colour printing Precise auto-leveling & anti-skip Filament box with drying capability Printing Speed Up to 600mm/s Anycubic Slicer Next & Anycubic App Upgrad3

Not for you? See the other deals we've found below – and see our guide to the best 3D printers.