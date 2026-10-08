Love huge 3D prints? Get 50% off the Anycubic Kobra 3 Max
This four colour bundle gets its price slashed.
If you want a big multicolour printer without paying a pile of money, the Anycubic Kobra 3 Max Combo is worth a look. The four-colour bundle has dropped from $1,149 to $574 at Anycubic's US store, saving you 50%. It pairs the Kobra 3 Max, with its 420 x 420 x 500mm build volume, with the ACE Pro filament unit for multicolour printing. Top speed is 600mm/s, though Anycubic recommends 300mm/s for everyday use. The eight-colour version is $803. This is clearance stock, so don't expect it to hang around.
Anycubic bills the Kobra 3 Max Combo as the largest consumer-grade multicolour 3D printer, which is its own claim. On build volume, at least, it holds up against the obvious rivals. For more Prime Day 3D printer deals, see our live blog.
This printer has a huge build volume for larger projects. It is on clearance, so not a true Prime-adjacent deal, but brings the price down very nicely.
Anycubic's specs:
420*420*500mm print volume
ACE pro Flawless 8-colour printing
Precise auto-leveling & anti-skip
Filament box with drying capability
Printing Speed Up to 600mm/s
Anycubic Slicer Next & Anycubic App Upgrad3
Not for you? See the other deals we've found below – and see our guide to the best 3D printers.
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Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
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