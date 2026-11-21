With early Black Friday deals already rolling in, it's the perfect time to refresh your art kit for less. Whether you're after sketching supplies or colourful marker pens, Michaels' mega sale on professional quality art supplies is my go-to spot for a steal.

Michaels' online sale features up to 25% off top brands like Posca and Faber-Castell, while in store there's a juicy buy one get one 50% off mix & match deal up for grabs. With the holiday season fast approaching, tis the season to start thinking about gifting, and these hand picked supplies are the perfect stocking stuffer for that art lover in your life.