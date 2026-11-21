Get up to 45% off top art supplies from Posca pens to Prismacolour pencils
Michaels’ massive Black Friday sales event is already underway.
With early Black Friday deals already rolling in, it's the perfect time to refresh your art kit for less. Whether you're after sketching supplies or colourful marker pens, Michaels' mega sale on professional quality art supplies is my go-to spot for a steal.
Michaels' online sale features up to 25% off top brands like Posca and Faber-Castell, while in store there's a juicy buy one get one 50% off mix & match deal up for grabs. With the holiday season fast approaching, tis the season to start thinking about gifting, and these hand picked supplies are the perfect stocking stuffer for that art lover in your life.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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