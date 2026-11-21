Nowadays, AI slop posters are no rarity in the movie world, so when I saw the design for Luca Guadagnino's latest film, Artificial, I rolled my eyes and continued scrolling. Little did I know that was the exact reaction the director wanted.

Had I been a little more observant, I'd have spotted the little text in the bottom right corner reading "Artwork made by Humans". Yes, this movie poster has all the makings of uncanny AI slop, but that's the point. Watch out, AI; humans are coming for your job.

What is the image of the future that you see? Luca Guadagnino’s ARTIFICIAL. In select theaters Christmas Day. Everywhere January 8. https://t.co/kFf1SsdFDjNovember 19, 2026

The first thing that strikes me is Andrew Garfield's uncanny face. Starring as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the soullessness in his eyes is downright eerie, already ringing major AI alarm bells.

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A closer look reveals more discrepancies – the underwater Golden Gate Bridge, random snakes looming above, the upside-down plane and my least favourite detail: the terrifying Pinocchio face lurking in the trees. "The longer you look at this the more insane it gets," one X commenter wrote. "Poster of the year," another praised.

Art made by humans (Gravillis Inc. and Mike Thompson). https://t.co/XWwBfYU7ymNovember 19, 2026

For more creative news, check out how The Devil Wears Prada 2 similarly nailed AI slop or take a look at the fan-made movie poster trend, which proves cinema is in a creative funk.