This movie poster is one big AI slop Easter egg hunt
But it has a surprising secret.
Nowadays, AI slop posters are no rarity in the movie world, so when I saw the design for Luca Guadagnino's latest film, Artificial, I rolled my eyes and continued scrolling. Little did I know that was the exact reaction the director wanted.
Had I been a little more observant, I'd have spotted the little text in the bottom right corner reading "Artwork made by Humans". Yes, this movie poster has all the makings of uncanny AI slop, but that's the point. Watch out, AI; humans are coming for your job.
The first thing that strikes me is Andrew Garfield's uncanny face. Starring as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the soullessness in his eyes is downright eerie, already ringing major AI alarm bells.
A closer look reveals more discrepancies – the underwater Golden Gate Bridge, random snakes looming above, the upside-down plane and my least favourite detail: the terrifying Pinocchio face lurking in the trees. "The longer you look at this the more insane it gets," one X commenter wrote. "Poster of the year," another praised.
For more creative news, check out how The Devil Wears Prada 2 similarly nailed AI slop or take a look at the fan-made movie poster trend, which proves cinema is in a creative funk.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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