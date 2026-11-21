Even if you're using one of the best website builders, I recommend taking your time when choosing your template if you're going that route. A website template provides the foundation for everything, and choosing wisely at the beginning can save you time and energy further down the line.

Templates can still offer substantial value by handling the heavy lifting of page structure, navigation, and responsive design. But with countless websites vying for attention, you'll want a starting point that aligns with your brand while leaving plenty of scope for customisation so you can make the site stand out and add features or adapt the site later without requiring a complete overhaul.

In this guide, we'll cover the key factors to consider when evaluating templates, and also what other options are available if a template-based approach isn't the best match for your project.

Layout and navigation

Modern templates aren't intended to be finished websites but to provide a flexible framework that can be reshaped to fit your needs. That said, it's still important to check that a template includes all the layout and navigation features you think you're going to need. Success comes down to choosing a template that's already close to your brand's requirements, then refining and personalising it until the final result feels unique and tailored rather than generic.

Pay close attention to the underlying framework, including page layout, content hierarchy and overall site structure. Modern website builders make it relatively simple to update colors, typography, images and other visual details, but altering navigation systems, restructuring pages, or reworking the flow of content can be far more time-consuming, so these are areas to check.

Make sure the template offers the sections or content blocks that you need. This might include a hero image, features, testimonials and galleries. You might only want a simple one pager, but remember that it's easier to simplify a complex template than it is to add structure to one that's overly basic. Templates that provide little flexibility could limit future content growth.

Check the menu organisation fits with the structure you want before committing. Look for a clear visual hierarchy that guides visitors to important content, intuitive menus that make sections easy to find, flexible page layouts that support your content requirements and logical placements for calls to action, such as contact forms or portfolio links.

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Avoid choosing a template based solely on appearance without considering usability or selecting complex navigation structures that confuse visitors. Overcrowded layouts can confuse viewers with elements that compete for attention.

Look and feel

The visual style of a template should complement your brand rather than dominate it, and design elements should align with your brand identity and audience expectations.

Most modern templates will allow considerable customisation, so you don't necessarily need one that resembles your branding from the start, but it can save time. Even then, publishing a template without significant customisation is rarely enough so check that typography and spacing can be easily adapted and that the colour palette can be customised. Also check that visual styling is consistent throughout the template.

Web design trends come and go. In 2026, we're seeing a lot of glassmorphism, immersive 3D visuals and storytelling through motion. But avoid picking a trendy design that may date quickly. Using a template with excessive animations or visual effects can also cause a site to date, while also potentially impacting on loading times and user engagement.

Responsive behaviour

(Image credit: Bluehost)

With visitors browsing on desktops, tablets and smartphones, responsive design is essential. Check how the template adapts across devices, as restructuring mobile layouts requires advanced customisation.

That means more than just checking that the layout adapts to the different screen size and orientation. Also evaluate whether animations, transitions, and interactive components work across platforms and match your brand's personality.

While most templates today are responsive, don't assume completely responsive behaviour without testing it. Look for layouts that adapt smoothly to different screen sizes, readable text and appropriately sized buttons on mobile devices and fast-loading pages across platforms. Functionality should ideally be consistent regardless of device.

Prioritising responsiveness can also mean avoiding designs that rely heavily on large images or complex interactions. Make sure you remember to check how portfolios, galleries or forms display on smaller screens.

Integration requirements

Most websites need to connect with external tools and services. Your template should support these integrations without unnecessary complications, so ensure the template is compatible with features like ecommerce tools, booking systems, or membership areas even if you're only considering adding these at a later stage. It could set you back a lot if you decide to add a store in the future and find that the template doesn't readily support it.

Look for compatibility with your preferred content management system (many people use WordPress), and support for e-commerce, booking systems or payment gateways if required. You might also want easy integration with analytics, marketing and social media tools, regular updates and compatibility with third-party plugins.

Avoid assuming that all integrations will work out of the box. At the same time, don't overcomplicate the site with unnecessary third-party features that you don't think you'll really need.

The alternative

(Image credit: Bluehost)

Using a template can still be an efficient way to get online, but advances in AI mean that there are now alternatives that exist, still without having to code anything from scratch. AI website builders have become sophisticated enough to serve as legitimate starting points, with platforms like Bluehost creating custom designs based on conversational inputs.

The Bluehost AI Website Builder can turn a simple business description into a complete, working WordPress website in minutes. The platform guides you through a few basic questions about your business, or you can simply enter a prompt about your goals and brand style.

The AI builds a full layout that's automatically populated with pre-written text, navigation so you can get a good sense of how the site will look. You can then interact conversationally with an AI assistant to rewrite the copy, adjust tone, add pages or replace images.

You can also get more granular and fine-tune text, images and layouts using a visual drag-and-drop editor like you would with a template. And unlike closed website builders, the builder runs on WordPress. You keep full content ownership, and you can access the WordPress dashboard, install plugins, or use WooCommerce for online stores.

Paid plans bundle reliable hosting, free SSL security, a Content Delivery Network (CDN), weekly automated backups, malware scanning, and a free custom domain for the first year. You can also take advantage of tools like Yoast SEO Premium access to help optimise page titles, meta descriptions and readability.