Every aspect of GTA 6 is layered in small details that build to a cohesive whole.

The best environmental storytelling in video games doesn’t always hit you in the face and demand you stop to look, and GTA 6 has perfected that. Sometimes it’s a carefully dressed room, an overgrown garden, or a detail you spot out of the corner of your eye while heading somewhere else.

Rockstar’s developers say that kind of discovery is central to Grand Theft Auto 6, a world designed to reward players who take their time. After three weeks of playing GTA 6, I'd say the world-building is some of the best, most detailed, and most nuanced I've experienced. It can be as small as mud on a character's trainers, a branded coffee mug, or a car decal.

“The life is in the detail of Grand Theft Auto VI,” says Adam Cochrane, Vice President of Art: Environment. “The subtle sway of trees or bunting swaying in the wind. A puddle of bin juice around the bottom of a dumpster, or an overgrown garden in a property that is unoccupied.”

Visiting a bar in GTA 6 feels so real – live sport on the TV of 'rea' in game teams, for example. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Every home has its own personality

It’s the sort of detail that makes a place feel inhabited rather than assembled for a game. Cochrane points to the personalisation of homes and businesses, and the little vignettes the teams have added for players to discover. Some offer in-game rewards; others are there simply to be found.

“Then you zoom out, and you look at the sheer scale of the world, and you realise that the detail you’ve been discovering on such a small scale is quite literally everywhere across the vast landscape of this world,” he says. “Then you realise that it’s all been curated, considered, and created by a human hand, and you can’t quite believe it.”

While playing GTA 6, I noticed small details, such as how fauna and flora are unique to specific areas of the map, with minimal repetition. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

A criminal network you’ll only ever glimpse

That thinking extends beyond what you can see. Steven Messinger, Senior Design Director: Open World, explains that Rockstar has built deep backstories for things players may only glimpse. The game’s gang compounds, for example, have a fully mapped drug network, from supply routes to street-level buyers.

“Players will only pick up on bits and pieces of this,” Messinger says, “but having that structure in the background as something we consistently refer to helps everything feel more real, like this big machine is always running even when players aren’t there.”

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It’s a huge amount of work for details many players may miss. That’s rather the point.

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