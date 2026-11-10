Unreal Engine 5.9 divides game devs with an AI-heavy update

Unreal Engine 5.9 has received an early preview, and it's causing a bit of controversy among developers. The latest iteration of the platform that tops our pick of the best game development programs is all about AI, and that includes its own development.

The UE 5.9 Preview is Epic Games' first engine release built mainly via agentic workflows. A lot of the updates it introduces are also around AI-assisted workflows, including the use of Unreal MCP, Unreal Assistant and a new AI-driven content creation tool called Unreal Canvas.

The Unreal Engine 5.9 MegaJam Preview is here! It’s the first Unreal Engine release built primarily with agentic workflows and opens up a few new Experimental features: check out Unreal MCP’s expanded toolsets, work with AI coding agents directly in Editor, explore AI-assisted content creation, and run your projects in a browser. This isn’t your typical Unreal Engine Preview, but it’s ready just in time for the Epic MegaJam. Invite your agents and start experimenting: https://t.co/5WpPJnT4PWNovember 9, 2026

"Invite your agents," Epic tells developers in its announcement of the Unreal Engine 5.9 preview, highlighting the ability to work with AI coding agents directly in Editor and explore AI-assisted content creation.

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Unreal Canvas is described as a shared workspace where people and agents create and refine content using Unreal Engine and the other connected tools. Its canvases include text, images, videos, and mesh generators that users can control with prompts and a chosen generation service.

The companion plugin Unreal Canvas Bridge exposes Movie Render Graph rendering to Canvas as MCP tools while Unreal Canvas Spatial Annotations places annotations in the 3D scene and captures the scene for use in Canvas.

Other updates in Unreal Engine 5.9 include improvements for animation, rendering and world-building with Lumen World Cache and improved Nanite culling. You can also run projects in browser again through WebAssembly and WebGPU.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Epic stresses that this isn't a conventional preview. It was put together in about a week for the 2026 Epic AI MegaJam, which runs from 12 to 15 November. It says the aim of the release is to learn how to build the engine with multiple people directing swarms of agents working in parallel. In addition, the timing seems intended to allow the jam to serve as a testing ground.

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"A handful of people directed fleets of agents to port the AI tooling from our UE6 development branch and implement Web as a target platform. Agents wrote the web platform code, starting from UE4's retired HTML5 platform, with engineers directing, reviewing, and testing the work," Epic says of how it developed the preview.

It adds: "we're already seeing benefits from this approach, and it allows us to deliver more UE5 releases with faster bug fixes and development on targeted features, all without pulling focus from UE6."

Unsurprisingly the heavy focus on AI is causing debate among developers. Those not interested in using AI agents are making a note to steer clear over concerns for the stability of the release. Epic has already clarified that some of the agent-written code still and parts of the web renderer are prototypes that will need to be cleaned up before the full release.

"I think we’ll just be staying on 5.8. LLMs are a great help, but literally everything about this preview sounds like something that crosses a boundary. Focus on optimising your code, what possessed you to add 3D model generation?" one person comments on X.

Others feels that Epic's approach is reasonable. "I'm not a fan of the asset gen stuff. But I do love more integration for agents! Including not trying to force us to use an agent IN the editor," on person argues.

Let us know what you think below. You can learn more on the website (also see our roundup of Unreal Engine tutorials and Unreal Engine courses).