When artists and game developers hear the term 'gen AI', they often assume it means cheaper concept art and character designs, and fewer people hired to make them. Studio Atelico is behind something else: AI that changes what happens while you play.

The independent studio has opened Early Access, by request, to the Atelico AI Engine, a toolkit for adding language models, image generation, speech systems and AI-driven character behaviour to games. It works with Unreal Engine, Unity, and Godot, and runs on players’ own hardware rather than cloud servers.

Atelico says developers can give NPCs personalities, motivations, relationships, and memories that shape their later actions, so a character could react to something you did hours earlier instead of following a fixed dialogue tree. In a video released today, it shows some rough ideas of how this works, with the player character offering an amount for a sword and the shopkeeper 'remembering' the day before the same player offered more coins, and so he ups the price. The release doesn’t name a game that uses this system yet.

Studio Atelico - AI Engine Debut - YouTube Watch On

Games have remembered player decisions for decades, though. Branching dialogue and reputation systems are hardly new, so the question is whether generative AI makes them more convincing, less memory-intensive, or just less predictable. An NPC that remembers you betrayed them sounds good, but if the game only gives them a different line of dialogue, that’s not much of a leap.

What matters is whether developers use those memories to change how a character behaves, so your choices feel like they count without driving the game down dead ends; after all, that shopkeeper could keep raising prices or even decide you don't have good credit, and any kingdom-saving shenanigans are over because one guy wouldn't sell you a sword.

Gameplay AI versus asset AI

Atelico's AI Engine idea differs from simply prompting an algorithm to vibe a game or asset. Most of the backlash against AI in creative industries has centred on how it produces work. Artists have objected to models trained on their work without permission, and developers worry studios will use generative tools to cut costs and jobs. In the 2026 Game Developers Conference survey, 52% of industry professionals said generative AI was bad for the industry, up from 30% the year before.

Generating a background texture or creating a 3D model from a sketch or text, as Maxon's AI announcement is teasing, and managing an NPC’s memories are different propositions. The first can replace an asset an artist might have been paid to make. The second is a gameplay system, and could give designers new ways to build interactive stories.

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The two do overlap. The AI Engine also generates images, and Atelico’s debut game, Bobium Brawlers, lets players describe a creature in plain language and get a portrait and playable deck on their phone.

(Image credit: Atelico)

Several questions remain open. Atelico says the engine supports open-source language models and uses its own image-generation technology, but it doesn't say how any of those models were trained. It's also unclear how much control developers have over output, or what happens when an NPC says something that undermines the story. The studio says the engine has safeguards to keep output aligned with a game’s creative direction, including a safety pipeline that rewrites problematic outputs instead of blocking them. Those claims will need testing in real games.

Running on-device means, in Atelico’s account, no recurring server costs, no network latency and player data staying on the player’s hardware. It doesn’t answer the training question, and local inference still strains players’ devices, though Atelico has the ethical agreement ARC, the Artist Rights Contract, a creator-agreement framework that proposes upfront compensation and consent for how its AI is implemented.

I'm interested in developments like the AI Engine and Nvidia's similar ACE platform for gen-AI NPCs, because they could lead to new gameplay ideas and ways to interact with game worlds where choice matters. An NPC that remembers what you’ve done could make a game feel personal, or at least offer choices that matter, not the illusion of choice.

Sign up to Atelico's Wishlist for Early Access to AI Engine and see if there's anything to it.