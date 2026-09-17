Autodesk's AI messaging at AU26 keeps coming back to the same idea: the software should take grunt work off an artist's plate, not replace the artist. Whether it's the new AI platform Flow Studio or AI tools inside traditional 3D apps like MotionMaker for Maya. But talking to Diana Colella, EVP and Head of Media & Entertainment at Autodesk, the more curious question is what people actually do with the time they get back.

"How do you make people go faster?" is the blunt version of the pitch, Colella says. The targets are the obvious ones, including rendering and the production tasks that eat a creative's day without adding much to the finished work.

But she pushes back on the idea that saved time by the new AU tools seen at AU26 just becomes more content, more ‘stuff’. "The way you work might change, but for the better, so you can be more creative, because AI is not doing the creative," she says.

I asked her directly: is this really about giving one animator two workloads, or about giving that animator room to try things they'd never have had time for otherwise? "Yeah," she says, identifying pre-production as the clearest example. Artists can build more assets and run more iterations before things get expensive, catching problems early instead of finding them once a lot of money is already spent.

It's a better frame than the usual one, honestly, because she's not focused on how many minutes a tool shaves off a task; she's considering what happens to that hour once it's freed up. Does the studio just extract another hour of work, or does the animator finally get to chase the weird idea they'd normally have cut for time?

3D Editor + Canvas in Flow Studio is a little different than just prompting scenes, you can create and add 3D models, control cameras and take direct control. (Image credit: Autodesk)

Nobody wants to admit they're using it

There's a wrinkle here, and it's not technical, as Colella tells me plenty of customers using Autodesk's AI tools would rather not say so out loud. "If they are using the AI tools, they won't. They don't want to tell us," she says.

Part of the reason, she thinks, is the noise around AI generally. "Every show, every podcast you're listening to" tells creatives their jobs and their art are at risk, says Colella, and she's plainly tired of it, hoping that at some point "people will stop fearmongering everybody and start using the tools for what they can do." That's the real state of AI in creative work right now: the tools might genuinely help, but admitting you used one can feel like admitting something about your skills or your job security – so people quietly use them and say nothing.

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Autodesk's answer, according to Colella, is to fold the AI into workflows people already use rather than asking them to relearn everything. MotionMaker is still Maya, ensuring the AI sits inside a familiar tool instead of replacing it. "We're going to combine these two worlds," she says. It's not "traditional tools vs AI tools." It's the same artist deciding when to reach for which one.

Colella also thinks Autodesk owes people clarity about what's actually AI and what isn't. "We have to, at this point, be very transparent about what is an AI feature and what is not an AI feature," she says, reflecting on why artists need to know how a tool is built before they'll trust it.

And that suspicion runs the other way too, as Colella says audiences are getting sharper at spotting AI-made content –she points to TikTok now flagging clips that contain any AI-generated material – and admits she can sometimes tell something's off before anyone tells her it was AI-generated, just as we all can, instinctively.

Backrooms didn't use AI, or Autodesk tools, and Colella sees that as an example of the current limitations of AI. (Image credit: A24)

The limitations of AI

Colella is careful not to oversell what the technology can currently do, and she has a concrete example on hand. She points to Obsession and Backrooms – two low-budget horror films that bypassed traditional studio financing entirely – and notes that neither one was made with Autodesk's tools or AI. Backrooms, for instance, was built in Blender. Both films still had to be finished using professional-grade tools, and that's what Colella picks up on: a film may be made in Blender, but it still needs traditional editing, comping and colour grading software to finish the movie, and the same is true of AI.

"AI can only get you so far today," she says. "It's not going to get you the whole way." That's where she thinks Autodesk is positioned differently from the wave of AI startups chasing the same space, as it can actually carry a project the rest of the way with existing tools.

That distinction feeds directly into why Autodesk's AI push is centred on 3D rather than 2D, where most of the generative AI hype has concentrated. Her reasoning is blunt: 2D has been comparatively easy for AI to disrupt, but 3D has resisted it. "3D was never easy, and now with AI, it's not easy to just replace it," she says. Flow Studio could have gone the 2D route – it's the more crowded, more hyped lane – but Autodesk deliberately didn't. "We're a 3D company, so for us it felt very logical," she says, framing the tools as assistance for a discipline that still can't be automated wholesale.

During her AU26 keynote Diana Colella shared how a short film can be made in minutes using AI in Flow Studio, human actors and traditional Maya animation. (Image credit: Future)

Is Autodesk safe from the AI bubble?

Colella also draws a sharper line than most executives when asked whether an AI bubble is coming. Her answer is essentially: not for us. "There's a lot of fundraising. There's not a lot of selling," she says of the wider AI landscape, and plenty of companies are raising money on the promise of AI, with few actually shipping products people pay for in production. She contrasts that with Flow Studio, which she's quick to point out is "shipping and selling," not a demo or a roadmap promise.

Her read is that the AI market isn't repeating the dot-com pattern of speculative buying at any price; she says investors are more cautious, which means the reckoning may take longer to arrive but will still come for companies with hype and no revenue.

But AI is here, and staying, and the bubble has yet to burst, so I reflect on the core promise we're always told AI promises to deliver – more time. But what really happens if everyone gets that hour or two back because AI is taking on the drudgery?

Colella thinks the bigger effect might not be efficiency gains inside existing studios at all. She points to the current contraction in film and TV: tighter budgets, fewer greenlights, a pullback from the streaming boom's output that accelerated once major studios started scrutinising what they were actually getting for their money.

She bets that cheaper production opens the door for projects a traditional studio would never fund. "I think there's going to actually be more creators than there is today," she says, foreseeing a boom in more people making films and shows that traditionally studios would never look at. Potentially more content flowing back into an industry that's currently gun-shy about spending. Right now, she says, the industry is stuck in a kind of holding pattern, everyone waiting to see how the economics shake out before committing.

That's a different story than the usual AI pitch of doing the same work with fewer people and studios cutting jobs.

Maybe that's the real test for AI in creative tools going forward: not how much faster it makes someone, but where the saved time actually goes. Squeeze everyone for double the output, and you've won efficiency but lost the point and likely lost creativity. Give artists room to experiment instead, and the technology looks like something else entirely.

For more on Autodesk Media & Entertainment tools, visit the Autodesk Media & Entertainment blog.