Prada's hand-drawn holiday campaign is an utter joy – and a sharp lesson for Coca-Cola

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This pencil-and-paper magic from animation veterans is a welcome break from AI slop.

Sadie Sink, in a lilac knit and holding a white Prada shoulder bag, kneels on a wooden floor reaching for a spotted Prada loafer that three cartoon mice are carrying away.
(Image credit: Prada)
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As a kid, it's natural to love Christmas. As an adult, it's natural to get stressed out by it. But I have to admit, even when I reached middle age, I was still a sucker for that "Holidays are coming" chorus from the Coke ads that herald the arrival of the festive season.

Well, until a couple of years ago, anyhow.

For the last two Christmases, unfortunately, the soft drinks giant has ruined it all for me by sticking AI-generated effects into its commercials. Not just that, but actively boasting about it. (If you were lucky enough to miss last year's monstrosity, our article Coca-Cola's AI ad just ruined Christmas... again allows you to relive it in all its gruesome glory.)

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I mean, I can understand the shop down the road – the one that never seems to have any customers and is clearly operating on a shoestring – reaching for gen AI to save a few pennies. But a company valued at $400 billion? Do me a favour.

So it's a real pleasure to see Prada heading in the right direction here. Drawing Prada, its holiday campaign for 2026, brings its celeb ambassadors (Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Chen Haoyu, Kelvin Harrison Jr and Luther Ford) into cartoon worlds drawn entirely by hand.

Chen Haoyu, in a black coat and spotted cap with a white Prada handbag, leans forward and points at a grinning cartoon lynx in a snowy hand-drawn forest.

(Image credit: Prada)

A sardonic fox trails Maya through the snow; a goofy lynx peers out from behind a tree at Kelvin; and a trio of mice make off with Sadie's spotty loafers. It all feels very "classic Disney", and that's no coincidence.

The animation was directed by John Pomeroy, who started out at Disney in the 1970s, co-founded the studio behind The Secret of NIMH with Don Bluth, and later returned to the House of Mouse for Pocahontas.

Kelvin Harrison Jr, in a striped knitted cardigan and beret, walks through an illustrated winter landscape carrying a brown leather Prada backpack, as a cartoon lynx peers at him from behind a tree.

(Image credit: Prada)

Alongside him on the Prada campaign is lead animator Tom Bancroft, whose credits include Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King and Mulan.

Luther Ford, in a long brown coat and striped scarf, stands by a glowing hand-drawn fireplace as a cartoon bat carries off his black Prada shoulder bag and two white rabbits look on.

(Image credit: Prada)

"What's great is that John called the band back together," Tom explains in Prada's behind-the-scenes reel. "He called a bunch of us that had been working at other studios for many years doing traditional hand drawn animation. It's great to be back and doing this for Prada."

Maya Hawke, in a navy jacket, long skirt and brown bucket hat, hugs herself against the cold in a snowy forest, holding a small white Prada handbag, while a hand-drawn fox licks its paw

(Image credit: Prada)

That experience and that enthusiasm show. Prada itself never mentions AI slop, but then it doesn't need to. This is the antidote, staring you in the face, and it's utterly delightful.

A campaign that puts experienced animators back to work, and celebrates what they do, is certainly something I'd like to see a lot more of. If a fashion house can see the value in that, then surely the world's biggest soft drinks brand can too. Over to you, Coca-Cola.

Tom May
Tom May
Freelance journalist and editor

Tom May is an award-winning journalist specialising in art, design, photography and technology. He is the author of the books The 50 Greatest Designers (Arcturus) and Great TED Talks: Creativity (Pavilion). Tom was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. 

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